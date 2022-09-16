The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps to multi-decade lows below 1.1400
GBP/USD extended its slide and touched a fresh multi-decade low below 1.1400 during the European trading hours on Friday. On top of the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, the intense flight to safety weighs heavily on the pair ahead of US sentiment data.
EUR/USD drops toward 0.9950 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward the lower end of its weekly range near mid-0.9900s. The dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows and forces the pair to stretch lower as focus shifts to the UoM's US Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
Gold refreshes multi-year lows below $1,660
Following a consolidation phase during the Asian trading hours, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since April 2020 below $1,660. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory above 3.4%, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.
Shiba Inu confirms a 25% crash
Shiba Inu price has been waiting to find a perfect support level for months after its recent explosive move. Despite undoing the gains of the last rally, SHIB has not reached a stable foothold.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Every 0.1% deviation in inflation gauge to trigger wild dollar moves Premium
Early fireworks on Friday – that is what US Consumer Sentiment Index promises traders, and for several good reasons. It is hard to exaggerate the spotlight put on this release.