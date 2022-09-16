The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps to multi-decade lows below 1.1400
GBP/USD extended its slide and touched a fresh multi-decade low below 1.1400 during the European trading hours on Friday. On top of the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, the intense flight to safety weighs heavily on the pair ahead of US sentiment data.
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0000 as dollar eases ahead of US data
EUR/USD is finding fresh demand and recovering towards 1.0000 in the European trading hours. The dollar pauses its advance despite the safe-haven flows as focus shifts to the UoM's US Consumer Sentiment Index for September.
Gold refreshes multi-year lows below $1,660
Following a consolidation phase during the Asian trading hours, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level since April 2020 below $1,660. The 10-year US T-bond yield stays in positive territory above 3.4%, not allowing XAU/USD to rebound.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Every 0.1% deviation in inflation gauge to trigger wild dollar moves Premium
Early fireworks on Friday – that is what US Consumer Sentiment Index promises traders, and for several good reasons. It is hard to exaggerate the spotlight put on this release.