The week is ending with stocks on a rampage, moving up on hopes of China reopening and perhaps the first stirrings of weakness in the US labour market.

Stocks surge in Friday trading

“While there was a wobble around the payroll rise, the week is ending with the buyers firmly in control, particularly in Europe. The hope of an easing of anti-Covid measures in China has trumped any worries about the Fed’s continued hiking, giving indices around the globe a reason to move higher. Risk appetite has recovered impressively from its mid-week nadir, on hopes that a recovery in China will help to offset the continued dark clouds that hover over European and US markets.”

Payrolls jump, but signs of weakness appear

“This was definitely a payrolls report for the geeks. The headline figures seemed to justify the immediate weakness in risk, but the household employment survey, not usually the most-watched figure (to say the least) pointed towards a drop of over 300,000 jobs. This might be a case of cherry-picking par excellence, but markets have taken it as the first sign that the hitherto-unstoppable US market is weakening, thus perhaps bringing forward the chances of that fabled Fed pivot we keep hearing so much about.”