The week is ending with stocks on a rampage, moving up on hopes of China reopening and perhaps the first stirrings of weakness in the US labour market.
Stocks surge in Friday trading
“While there was a wobble around the payroll rise, the week is ending with the buyers firmly in control, particularly in Europe. The hope of an easing of anti-Covid measures in China has trumped any worries about the Fed’s continued hiking, giving indices around the globe a reason to move higher. Risk appetite has recovered impressively from its mid-week nadir, on hopes that a recovery in China will help to offset the continued dark clouds that hover over European and US markets.”
Payrolls jump, but signs of weakness appear
“This was definitely a payrolls report for the geeks. The headline figures seemed to justify the immediate weakness in risk, but the household employment survey, not usually the most-watched figure (to say the least) pointed towards a drop of over 300,000 jobs. This might be a case of cherry-picking par excellence, but markets have taken it as the first sign that the hitherto-unstoppable US market is weakening, thus perhaps bringing forward the chances of that fabled Fed pivot we keep hearing so much about.”
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.