In today's live stream, Mike Venezia covered Chinese issues including Baba. He believes Oils are over extended. Last month in all the carnage he had a 3% drawdown YTD.
EUR/USD eases modestly after encouraging US data
The EUR/USD pair eases from its intraday peak and now trades around 1.1240, following an upbeat US January ISM Manufacturing PMI, which printed at 57.6. American stocks hesitate but maintain the green, as Treasury yields pick up.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500, retaining early gains
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3500, unaffected by the UK PM Johnson's political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points, providing additional support to the Pound.
Gold Price Forecast: Seesawing around $1,800 as investors brace with risk-sentiment Premium
Spot gold extended its advance to $1,808.75 a troy ounce, holding nearby after a short-lived slide to 1,797.57 at the beginning of the American session.
ADA set for 20% gains
ADA bulls are set to start taking out some previous highs for the week, and traders can expect a pop higher towards $1.20 to test the new monthly pivot before hitting $1.26 as a short-term price target for this week.
Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in
NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79.