'Buy the dip' on Nasdaq? Trading US indices, still short gold [Video]

The two main fundamental stories we will watch this week will be the danger of more news on negative side effects of the Coronavirus vaccine and the US Interest Rate decision and FOMC meeting.
We saw a fall last week in tech stocks and higher US Bond yields.
Jerome Powell will be speaking Wednesday about the economy in general, the latest stimulus package and the danger of inflation, and his comments will affect the US Equities and the USD.
And, tomorrow, watch for US Retail Sales which will give analysts a good idea on the US Economy’s recovery.
We see the NASDAQ recovering from the recent drop and this, combined with the FOMCs comments, might provide us with an opportunity for us to “Buy the Dip”.
WTI and Brent Crude are still rising with price action on US Oil in the high $60s, but any bad news on vaccines might affect this and a few countries have decided to suspend their vaccine distribution.
Also, we hear about many cities around the world going back into lockdown which, of course, will impact demand on Crude.
We are still short on Gold and it looks like many big buyers of gold, like Central Banks, are tapering their purchases or selling, which will put downward pressure on the precious metal.
We will look at Gold from the technical side tomorrow.
Most major economies have important news this week with Interest Rate Decisions from the US, the UK and Japan so watch for volatility on these currencies.
