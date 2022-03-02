The recent horrid events in Eastern Europe are seeing ramifications in all assets classes with the Forex market no exception. The USD and the CHF are being seen as the main beneficiaries in the basket of 8. The momentum meter below shows these two currencies in the top three. Only beaten by the stronger CAD dollar which is seeing a follow-through as a consequence of higher oil prices. We are seeing continued downward bias in the Euro which is trading lower across all currency pairs.
Trading is all about exploiting an edge. When following trends, our edge in Forex is to buy the strongest and sell the weakest!
The EURCHF has caught my attention this week. Price action has now broken through the all-important support zone created back in Jan 2015 with the de-pegging of the CHF with the EURO. The path of least resistance continues to be to the downside. The old support zone seen at the 1.03 area should now act as resistance, so whilst prices remain below this level, I will be looking for shorting opportunities to enter on the pullback. Only a move back up through the 1.05 zone would I consider a change in this bias.
Trading involves the possibility of financial loss. Only trade with money that you are prepared to lose, you must recognise that for factors outside your control you may lose all of the money in your trading account. Many forex brokers also hold you liable for losses that exceed your trading capital. So you may stand to lose more money than is in your account. ForexSignals.com takes not responsibility for loss incurred as a result of our trading signals. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making a the decision to copy our trades on your own account. We have no knowledge on the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade. You must make your own financial decisions, we take no responsibility for money made or lost as a result of our signals or advice on forex related products on this website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 22-month low, 1.1000 in focus
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1110 during Thursday’s Asian session, reversing the corrective pullback the lowest since May 2020 marked the previous day. Oversold RSI, downbeat MACD signals favor intermediate bounces despite suggesting an overall bearish trend.
GBP/USD: Bears eye a trip to below H1 support to test 1.3330s
GBP/USD 4-hour W-formation is compelling from a bearish perspective. GBP/USD bears will need to overcome the support structure near a 61.8% ratio. There are a number of inputs from a fundamental basis that argues for an even stronger US dollar.
AUD/USD retreats from seven-week top near 0.7300, focus on Aussie data, Ukraine
AUD/USD remains mildly offered around a six-week high, recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7290, as Thursday’s sluggish Asian session triggered profit booking. Risk appetite improved previously on hopes of Russia-Ukraine peace talks, ceasefire.
Bitcoin hits major resistance before BTC begins a 20% price spike
Bitcoin price action on Tuesday capitalized on Monday’s massive rally, extending the bullish momentum for a bullish close near 3%. However, as BTC approached $45,500, sellers stepped in and halted any further momentum.
A geopolitical disaster could not take this market down
A lot of folks expected a stock market crash after Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia this weekend. They were wrong again. Equities did not crash despite having enough narratives to justify a waterfall selloff.