The recent horrid events in Eastern Europe are seeing ramifications in all assets classes with the Forex market no exception. The USD and the CHF are being seen as the main beneficiaries in the basket of 8. The momentum meter below shows these two currencies in the top three. Only beaten by the stronger CAD dollar which is seeing a follow-through as a consequence of higher oil prices. We are seeing continued downward bias in the Euro which is trading lower across all currency pairs.

Trading is all about exploiting an edge. When following trends, our edge in Forex is to buy the strongest and sell the weakest!

The EURCHF has caught my attention this week. Price action has now broken through the all-important support zone created back in Jan 2015 with the de-pegging of the CHF with the EURO. The path of least resistance continues to be to the downside. The old support zone seen at the 1.03 area should now act as resistance, so whilst prices remain below this level, I will be looking for shorting opportunities to enter on the pullback. Only a move back up through the 1.05 zone would I consider a change in this bias.