Jerome Powell insists that inflation is transitory, and the Fed will remain focused on the jobs recovery while many start questioning whether the transitory inflation, should it last longer-than-ideal, would throw the foundation of a longer high inflation headache.
But for now, the market sentiment remains positive on prospects of no Fed tightening due to rising inflation.
Apple hits record on ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ boost, Netflix gains on plans to throw games on its streaming platform, Alibaba extends recovery, though the US-China news hint at no improvement in the relationship under the Biden government.
In commodities, oil dropped $3 on news that Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed for boosting supply, though there is not much clarity on details yet. Overall, the oil chart looks toppish as most factors are supportive of a deeper downside correction in oil prices, rather than being supportive for a rally above the $75 per barrel threshold.
