In the pursuit of prosperity buy gold.

The deep palate of the real thing has proven irresistible to mere mortals for thousands of years. This is a train likely to keep going.

Gold.

We have been very consistent for the past several months in suggesting the "steady acquisition" of gold.

Regardless of the volatility.

$2,500.

$3,500.

As well as the obvious burgeoning demand from both the industrial and jewellery sectors, there have been three main drivers for this view.

Inflation

Uncertainty

and the CHART.

Inflation is here to stay. It went from a wild tiger to house kitten, during the roaring globalisation of the past two decades. Unfed by true competitive price pressures, it went feral and grew ever more dangerous. Only to reappear in every business and nation through the doorway left open by the pandemic.

Certainly not transitory was our early forecast. Coming on top of true supply chain disruption drivers, the excuse of supply chain disruption has been even more powerful. After companies and businesses had been pressured for so long, with only productivity gains to keep them alive, the regaining of "freedom of pricing" was a breath of fresh air as the world donned face masks.

Inflation in the US and around the world is advancing strongly, and is highly unlikely to return to more moderate levels within the next 12-18 months.

Uncertainty will be sustained by continued upheaval. Generated by both sporadic virus outbreaks, but more significantly by general economic and market volatility. Brought about by lockdowns reverberating through the economy back and forth after a boulder has fallen into a swimming pool. The even greater risk to the economic growth path is the extraordinary emergency rate settings, bond buying, and stimulus measures undertaken around the world. These have wrought severe distortions, that again will not simply fade away, but create an exaggerated wave like structure to the path forward. The risk of asset bubbles having been created, and market corrections having an impact on economic activity levels in the years ahead, is also very real.

The price action chart for Gold is particularly shiny and attractive. As with all markets it is best to step back and see the big picture first.

The Gold chart below clearly shows a large triangular formation of a significant quantum level. In my studies, on-going since starting Macquarie Bank's first technical analysis service in 1985, I discovered that markets are only ever doing one of two things. Tending toward short term internal chaos consolidation periods, or, moving impulse nature like in a very sustained fashion. The latter representing the correcting of a very real pricing level error of a market.

In fact, the price is always wrong. Contrary to popular belief. That it is wrong, is why it moves, seeking truth or the right level. Usually, markets have gathered such velocity at that point, they just keep going, no rest stop, past that theoretical right price level. Hence our endless chasing of the swings and roundabouts of price mechanics overlaying ever changing realities in the real world upon which the market is ultimately based.

The formation highlighted below is a massive consolidation pattern. Which means internal chaos will be its dominant feature. This we have seen. And is why I have been recommending steady acquisition through and in spite of that volatility. For again, from my own research over multiple asset classes over 20 years of data for each, I managed to calculate that consolidation patterns end up breaking as a continuation of from whence they came beforehand, 59% of the time. Working out, is this a continuation or reversal pattern is one of the greatest and most valuable challenges of price behaviour. At least this provides an edge to know that 59% of the time the consolidation period will indeed be a continuation pattern.

The other aspect is the mere look of the gold chart. After 35 years of looking at chart and economic patterns, my feeling is that this is a particularly powerful consolidation/continuation pattern.

Gold is certainly a market well worth staying abreast of. It does look to be having a serious move toward the higher part of the range just now, and we never quite know when that major break higher will eventuate. Steady accumulation ensures you will be appropriately positioned in advance.