The passage of the $1 trillion US infrastructure bill through the US Senate overnight sparked some sectorial rotation in an otherwise quiet night. The Dow Jones outperformed as investors rotated into growth, buying bulldozers, if you will, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq retreated. The bill now gets sent to the unruly ruffians of the House of Representatives, and its passage is by no means assured there. Perhaps most notable was the intention to tax cryptocurrency transactions, raising a modest $28 billion over ten years. The crypto space has barely reacted to an opening salvo of oversight that probably is a mere prelude to more to come.

Otherwise, there was an element of business as usual about the overnight session. A disappointing German ZEW survey sank the Euro, but it probably would have retreated anyway as the US Dollar continued to rally, albeit at a slower pace. US yields continued to creep higher but are a very long way from upsetting the party in equity markets. Gold held steady while the schizophrenic tail-chasing FOMO gnomes of the oil market got bored with selling because of delta-variant concerns and sent black gold sharply higher.

Asian markets today are following the US playbook to some extent, range-trading ahead of the week's data highlight, US Inflation and Core Inflation this evening. A print above 5.50% YoY for the headline and/or a print above 4.50% for the core will set the tapering tongues wagging once more. Expect more US Dollar strength, firmer yields and a retreat by US stocks temporarily. Asian currencies and equities may suffer tomorrow as nerves rise about a divergence in monetary policy between the two blocks. That said, if the data surprises to the downside, we can anticipate precisely the opposite moves to those outlined above.

For today though, markets already look like they have settled into a pre-data holding pattern. South Korean unemployment fell to 3.30% for July this morning. Ostensibly a positive, but a dig under the bonnet reveals the headline is flattered by an overall decline in the labour force sign. That has offset any positive effects from the headline, leaving markets unmoved.

Singapore GDP leapt by 14.70% YoY for Q2 but has caused barely a flutter in the City-state. If anything, it has provoked some profit-taking among Singapore banking stocks, pushing down the STI. Baseline effects from Q2 2020 flatter the headline, and although the recovery is broad-based, only construction has climbed above pre-2019 Q2 levels. The data also predates the virus lockdowns that have marred Q3 and will undoubtedly impact those numbers. Nevertheless, the MAS substantially upgraded Singapore's GDP forecast for this year. With their vaccination programme moving at warp speed, Singapore is my pick to outperform in ASEAN for the rest of the year.

Australia's Westpac Consumer Confidence plummeted lower by 4.40% for August. There are no surprises there as mass lockdown grip the nation, with Melbourne's being extended by another seven days this morning. The impact on equities has been non-existent, as it has been throughout Australia's latest outbreak. The lucky country's commodity export machine is firing on all cylinders, and consumer demand is holding up, with an uber-dovish central bank backstopping asset prices. The Australian Dollar will remain under pressure as a proxy for international delta-driven risk aversion and a stronger US Dollar, but equities continue to hitch their wagon to the direction of travel from Wall Street.

Malaysian Retail Sales YoY for June should still rise by some 11.0%, thanks to flattering baseline effects hiding the crippling impact of the movement control orders. After a calamitous start, Malaysia's vaccination programme is getting its act together. 68.90% of Malaysians have had one shot, and 39.50% are now fully vaccinated. Not Singapore levels of efficiency, but let's face, who is? Nevertheless, some light appears at the end of the tunnel, and Malaysia may start popping up on more investors radars as an attractively priced recovery trade in Q4. The other sticking point is its political situation and next months no-confidence vote. Until Malaysia resolves who is actually running the country, it will remain in the too-hard box for international investors generally.

German inflation data this afternoon will only be interesting if it surprises far above the forecast 3.30% YoY for July. Otherwise, I suspect, barring any headline surprises, we are in for quiet sessions ahead as the world awaits the US inflation data.

Asian equities are mostly higher

Asia-Pacific equities are mostly flat to higher this morning, with the passing of the US infrastructure bill through the US Senate lifting more growth-centric markets across the region. Overnight saw a modest rotation by US investors out of technology and into growth for the same reason. The US indexes all remain near record highs, and the flows looked very much like portfolio rebalancing on a quiet day.

The S&P 500 rose just 0.10% overnight, with the Nasdaq falling 0.49% at the expense of the growth-centric Dow Jones, which rose by 0.49%. Futures on all three indexes are giving no directional clues this morning, all three being a smidgen lower but barely changed from the New York close.

The Nikkei 225 has risen 0.52% today, continuing its impressive gains this week, boosted by a weaker Yen and more potential fiscal stimulus on the way. However, like the Nasdaq overnight, the tech-heavy South Korean Kospi has retreated by 0.47%, as has Taipei, which is 0.15% lower.

China is a mixed bag, the Shanghai Composite rising by 0.28% while the more tech-heavy CSI 300 has fallen by 0.21% while Hong Kong is unchanged. Singapore has fallen by 0.50% as investors take profits on the major banks, but Kuala Lumpur has rallied by 0.50%. Bangkok has risen by 0.60% and Manilla by 0.20%, with Jakarta closed. Australian markets continue ignoring the lockdown fallout, believing it transitory, I guess. The ASX 200 has climbed 0.35%, and the All Ordinaries by 0.45%. The prospect of $1 trillion of US infrastructure spending has the commodity producers rubbing their hands with glee.

Overall, the mixed picture in Asia is very much the same as yesterday, with regional markets content to tweak positioning ahead of the US Inflation data, which will dictate equity directions into the end of the week. Europe will almost certainly follow suit for the same reasons and post a directionless start.

The US Dollar edges higher once again

US yields firmed once again overnight, albeit at a slower pace, lifting the US Dollar once again, albeit at a slower pace. The US Dollar also received a boost from the passage of the infrastructure bill through the US Senate. The dollar index climbed 0.11% to 93.07, firming to 93.09 in sedate Asia trading. Resistance remains at 93.20, followed by 93.50, followed by 94.50. Only a fall through 92.70, changes the bullish technical picture.

EUR/USD fell by 0.13% overnight after a soft German ZEW number, increasing concerns about an increasing divergence between US and European monetary policy. A daily close below 1.1700 now signals a deeper retreat targeting 1.1550. Resistance remains at 1.1750. GBP/USD remains steady at 1.3830 but has traced out a series of lower daily highs over the past week. That implies the downside remains the weaker wide with the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 1.3765, the initial target.

Firmer US yields overnight lifted USD/JPY 0.22% higher to 110.57, firming to 110.65 in Asia. A rally through nearby resistance at 110.70 signals further gains and a retest of 111.60 in the days ahead.

USD/CNY is almost unchanged at 6.4820 today after a neutral PBOC fixing. A serious move outside of its 6.4500 to 6.4900 multi-week range is unlikely ahead of US CPI data tonight. Regional Asian currencies and the Australian Dollar all gave up more ground to the US Dollar overnight as US yields firmed. This evening, a much higher than expected US inflation print is likely to set off another wave of selling as the reality of diverging monetary policies gets priced in. Similarly, the region's struggle with Covid-19 will continue to limit any gains for the time being.

Like equities, I expect currency markets to remain side-lined until the US inflation data tonight, which should determine the US Dollars next directional move.

Oil rebound runs out of steam

Oil rebounded overnight after US API Crude Inventories fell and the US Energy Information Administration raised consumption forecasts. When compared with the scale of the recent falls, the rebound was modest and has run out of steam in Asia this morning.

Overnight, Brent crude rose by 2.40% to $70.85 a barrel, and WTI rallied 2.50% to $68.50 a barrel. In Asia, momentum has waned, with Brent crude and WTI falling by 0.60% to $70.45 and $68.05, respectively. Both contracts reclaimed their 100-DMAs but appear to lack the momentum to stage meaningful revivals as delta-variant fears continue to weigh on markets.

Although the US CPI data is likely to have a minimal impact on crude prices, the official weekly US Crude Inventories will, especially if crude and gasoline inventories fail to fall as forecast. The respective daily double bottoms at $67.50 and $65.00 a barrel mark critical support, and failure will signal deeper losses for both contracts. Brent crude has resistance at $71.30 a barrel, and WTI has resistance at $69.00 a barrel.

Gold is steady

Gold finished the overnight session unchanged at $1729.00 an ounce but has edged 0.23% higher in Asia to $1733.20 in subdued trading. Gold appears to have reached a temporary equilibrium at these levels, with speculative longs cleaned out on Monday's flash crash, while those lucky buyers of cheap gold on Monday have probably locked in those short-term profits.

With open interest, either way, likely to have plummeted, gold has steadied in a choppy $1720.00 to $1740.00 an ounce range. That said, gold's inability to recapture the $1750.00 level means that the technical picture remains heavily negative, and it is vulnerable to further sell-offs.

Gold's fate will be decided by the US inflation data this evening. A high print is likely to see US higher yields and US Dollar strength, which will almost certainly push gold prices lower. Only a surprise to the downside by the US inflation data is likely to provide some salvation. An oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI) is gold's only supportive factor for now limiting losses.

Gold has resistance at $1740.00 and $1750.00 an ounce. Support is at $1700.20 an ounce, followed by the critical longer-term support zone between $1675.00 and $1680.00 an ounce.