Friday’s US jobs data was a big miss, with only 235K new nonfarm jobs added in the month of August versus more than 700K penciled in by analysts. But bad news was mostly interpreted as good by the global equity markets, as the soft data revived the expectations of a delay in Federal Reserve (Fed) QE tapering. As such, Asian and European stock markets kicked off the week on a positive note.

Oil is under a decent selling pressure on news that the Saudis cut their October selling price to Asians by at least a per barrel on all grades.

And ‘buy $30 Bitcoin’ is the major topic on crypto discussions in social media. Talks of a collective pump pushed the price of a Bitcoin to almost $53K, the highest level since May. But so far, what we have seen in terms of price action is far from a successful collective move, as the one we saw in GameStop shares. What to expect?