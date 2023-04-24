Fleeting gains have given way to losses in stocks this afternoon, although luxury group LVMH is on a winning run once again, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks give back limited gains
“Monday’s session seems to provide the template for most of the week – tentative gains that then slip away. With such an action-packed week investors are best described as ‘skittish’, fretting that data will prompt a reversal in markets but at the same time hoping for just enough good news to give stocks a reason to move out of their recent narrow range.”
LVMH surpasses $500 billion market cap
“Recession forecasts might be all the rage, but for the luxury goods group LVMH it looks like the times couldn’t be better Having surged briefly to a $500 billion valuation the firm seems to have the world at its feet. It might not escape unscathed if a recession does materialise, but as the 2020 and 2022 rebounds in its shares demonstrate, there is plenty of appetite for a stake in the ever-growing global luxury market.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
