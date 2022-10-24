Last week ended on a strong positive footage, on hints that some Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have started talking about pausing the interest rate rises to avoid going too far.
Softer Fed expectations pulled US yields lower and sent equities higher. On the earnings front, 70% of the S&P500 companies that reported earnings so far did better than earnings expectations, and big US tech companies and oil giants will be reporting earnings this week.
In politics, Boris Johnson announced yesterday evening that he will not be running for the PM role this week. That makes the British ex-Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak the front runner in the contest. Sterling kicked off the week on a positive note, but bumped into 50-DMA resistance.
In central banks, the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to raise interest rates by another 50bp when it meets this week, the European Central Bank (ECB) will certainly raise its rates by 75bp, while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to stay pat.
The BoJ intervened again in the currency markets on Friday to pull the USDJPY lower, after the pair flirted with the 152 level last week. The pair eased to 145.50 following the intervention and is back to almost 149 at the time of video.
In commodities, US crude trades around $85per barrel level, and gold is better bid. Softer US yields could play in favour of gold if we really start seeing material easing in Fed expectations. But the latter is data dependent.
Due this week, investors will closely watch the US latest GDP update, and the PCE index.
