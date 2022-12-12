Friday’s US PPI print was soft, but not soft enough to meet market expectations. The US dollar spiked following the data closed the week on strong footage in America and opened the week on strong footage in Asia. Trend and momentum indicators turned positive last week, and the dollar could gain more field before two important events that will mark the trading week: US November CPI on Wednesday, and the FOMC decision on Wednesday.

It's important to remember that there is a gap between what the Fed says it will do, and what the market thinks, and prices the Fed will do, even a tiny hawkish message could already weigh on the mood before Xmas.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England (BoE), the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and Norges Bank are all due to raise interest rates this Thursday, and most of them are expected to follow the Fed with a 50bp hike.

How could it impact the euro, sterling and franc?