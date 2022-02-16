In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz has found these amazing setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
After yesterday’s rise, markets are currently in the wait-and-see mood. We shouldn’t be surprised as today’s calendar is packed.
The SP500 stopped on the 4480 horizontal resistance creating a good occasion for a short-term drop.
The DAX is currently bouncing off the mid-term down trendline.
The GBPUSD is still locked inside of the sideways trend but we should see a breakout soon, which will give us a new direction.
The NZDUSD is trading below the crucial horizontal resistance and sentiment is negative.
The GBPJPY is aiming for the 158 resistances again. Once we see a breakout, we’ll receive a very strong buy signal.
Gold created to a significant bullish signal after the breakout from the triangle but the rise was quickly stopped on the first possible horizontal resistance. Demand for gold is questionable and we can’t think about a proper buy signal as long as the price is still below 1875 USD/oz.
