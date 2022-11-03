Despite falling energy prices and weakening demand, a swift drop in core inflation in the eurozone doesn't seem imminent. Business surveys indicate that selling price expectations to consumers remain near all-time highs.
Business inflation expectations still predominantly driven by energy costs
Looking at inflation expectations has become key in this day and age. All the more so now that European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel explained at Jackson Hole that incoming inflation expectations data are an important input in policymaking as medium-term inflation expectations are harder to forecast right now. So let’s look at recent developments.
Since April, we have seen the number of businesses expecting to raise prices in the months ahead decline steadily. But they ticked up again in September according to the economic sentiment survey by the European Commission. What has driven the move? When looking at the development of selling price expectations by sectors since April, we find a strong correlation with the energy-intensiveness of production. Clearly, energy prices continue to be the key driver in determining whether prices need to go up or not.
At the same time though, we do notice that the August price peak has not resulted in a similar jump in selling price expectations that we saw in March. This suggests that weakening demand is starting to have an impact on whether businesses are comfortable pricing through to their consumers.
The drop in selling price expectations correlates with energy intensity of production
Source: Eurostat, ING Research
Energy intensity of production is based on Eurostat input-output tables for 2019
Selling price expectations remain high for businesses selling straight to the consumer
The fact that the peak in selling price expectations seems to be behind us gives the impression that some moderation in core inflation could be around the corner. The question is how fast this will actually start to have an effect. The problem with these business indicators for inflation expectations is that it lumps together companies selling directly to consumers and businesses further down the supply chain, like base metals for example.
To distinguish between sectors fueling pipeline inflation and those directly selling to consumers, we look at the final consumption expenditure by households from different sectors. While those sectors in most cases also sell wholesale, it at least gives an indication of whether consumer prices are currently being raised. We lump the ten sectors that sell most to consumers together to create a view of the selling price expectations among businesses selling to consumers. We also average the indicator for the 20 sectors selling to consumers least, which we count as the pipeline selling price expectations.
While we see little difference between the two in selling price expectations historically, they have diverged much more in recent months. The decline in selling price expectations has been much stronger with pipeline sectors. The drop for businesses selling straight to consumers has been far smaller so far. What this tells us is that a quick drop in core inflation is not imminent despite energy price declines and weaker demand. Businesses are still trying to price through a lot of the earlier jumps in energy costs for the moment. This means that despite encouraging signs around prices, with energy costs dropping and weakening demand, it still seems too early to call the peak in core inflation.
Selling price expectations have fallen much more for B2B than B2C
Source: Eurostat, European Commission DCECFIN, ING Research
Read the original analysis: Business price expectations show no quick turnaround for eurozone core inflation
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6300 as the greenback retains its strength
The American currency extended its post-Fed rally on Thursday but pared gained after mixed US data that helped Wall Street to trim most of its intraday losses. US Nonfarm Payroll report closing a busy week on Friday.
EUR/USD trades in the 0.9750 area as demand for the dollar prevails
EUR/USD bounced modestly from a fresh two-week low of 0.9729 and settled around 0.9750 in the US session. The greenback remains the strongest on the last trading day of the week.
Gold dangerously close to the year’s low
Gold flirted with the 2022 low of $1,614.81 during the European morning, falling to $1,616.52 as the dollar retained its post-Fed strength. Demand for the American currency cooled a bit following the US opening and mixed US data.
Bitcoin: These on-chain metrics suggest bears are underwater
BTC is at a make-or-break decision. Currently, the peer-to-peer digital currency is hovering above a key level. If market conditions persist, bulls may be able to pull off another rally going into the new year.
US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.