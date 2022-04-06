The highly watched 10yr-2yr yield curve has inverted. That's typically a long leading indicator. It has yet to be confirmed by the 10yr-3m yield curve, which seems to be on track to invert later this year or early next year (as the Fed proceeds with rate hikes). 10yr-3m inversion would further indicate heightened recession risk.
The current bear-flattening inversion is consistent with ongoing economic expansion and not as concerning in the near term as bull-steepening un-inversion (which typically follows several months later). "Bear flattening" means short end rates are rising faster than long end rates (bond prices are falling). "Bull steepening" means short end rates are falling faster than long end rates (bond prices are rising). The latter dynamic reflects a Fed that's overtightened and needs to reverse course.
The headlines and consternation upon initial yield curve inversion tend to beget a period of complacency as worst fears don't materialize in the near term and the economy and market go through a benign period of continuation. Sort of like the boy who cried wolf. But data developments from here on should receive heightened scrutiny there's a good chance of recession in 23 or 24.
Current market pricing suggests the Fed Funds rate will peak in the middle of next year around 3-3.25%. That might track with a recession in the second half of next year or early 2024. The risk of recession over the next 12 months is probably around 1-in-3. And the risk of recession over the next 24 months is likely around 50%. The good news is that not all recessions have corresponding bear markets (1/3rd don't). But expectations should be managed for modest market returns. Further multiple contraction might be warranted.
Putting domestic business cycle dynamics aside-–generally, speaking-the US economy can withstand a recession in Europe or Asia, but not a recession in both Europe and Asia at the same time. German data suggests Europe is going into an economic downturn that might become a recession. And given the Covid spread and associated lockdowns in China, an Asian slowdown is now a bigger risk too. On the plus side, oil prices have moderated significantly since last month's report. And currently, oil prices are no longer consistent with oil-price-spike recessions historically. As I wrote last month, a negotiated peace in Ukraine would likely be the best development for the economic outlook.
On a longer-term political/geopolitical note, the biggest threat to US superpower is not from Russia or China, but from within. Geography is perhaps America's most sustainable competitive advantage.1 And as for the threat from within, according to the "Fourth Turning" hypothesis (Neil Howe), internal divisiveness should start to ease towards the end of this decade.
Coming back to domestic data, last week's jobs report was solid. The labor market is showing no signs of slowdown-so far. The most positive development would be a bigger increase in the labor force participation rate. In other words, an accelerated return of the supply-side would be both pro-growth and disinflationary, and would help the Fed achieve a "soft landing."
The Merk Hard Currency Fund is a no-load mutual fund that invests in a basket of hard currencies from countries with strong monetary policies assembled to protect against the depreciation of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies. The Fund may serve as a valuable diversification component as it seeks to protect against a decline in the dollar while potentially mitigating stock market, credit and interest riskswith the ease of investing in a mutual fund. The Fund may be appropriate for you if you are pursuing a long-term goal with a hard currency component to your portfolio; are willing to tolerate the risks associated with investments in foreign currencies; or are looking for a way to potentially mitigate downside risk in or profit from a secular bear market. For more information on the Fund and to download a prospectus, please visit www.merkfund.com. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Merk Hard Currency Fund carefully before investing. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.merkfund.com or calling 866-MERK FUND. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. The Fund primarily invests in foreign currencies and as such, changes in currency exchange rates will affect the value of what the Fund owns and the price of the Funds shares. Investing in foreign instruments bears a greater risk than investing in domestic instruments for reasons such as volatility of currency exchange rates and, in some cases, limited geographic focus, political and economic instability, and relatively illiquid markets. The Fund is subject to interest rate risk which is the risk that debt securities in the Funds portfolio will decline in value because of increases in market interest rates. As a non-diversified fund, the Fund will be subject to more investment risk and potential for volatility than a diversified fund because its portfolio may, at times, focus on a limited number of issuers. The Fund may also invest in derivative securities which can be volatile and involve various types and degrees of risk. For a more complete discussion of these and other Fund risks please refer to the Funds prospectus. The views in this article were those of Axel Merk as of the newsletter's publication date and may not reflect his views at any time thereafter. These views and opinions should not be construed as investment advice nor considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any securities mentioned herein. Mr. Merk is the founder and president of Merk Investments LLC and is the portfolio manager for the Merk Hard Currency Fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0900 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has extended its daily rebound toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. Before the FOMC releases the minutes of its March meeting later in the session, the US Dollar Index holds steady near 99.50, supported by hawkish Fed commentary.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.3100
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after staging a rebound toward 1.3100 during the European session. Although the greenback is struggling to find demand following Tuesday's rally, the risk-averse market mood is not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold holds above $1,920 despite surging US yields
Gold fluctuates in a relatively narrow range but manages to hold above $1,920. Although US Treasury bond yields continue to rise, the yellow metal seems to be finding demand amid the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
How you could double your capital with Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating above a stable support level for nearly a week with no signs of moving higher. An explosive move is on the cards once the volume spikes.
MULN stock falls as Hindenburg issues bearish report
MULN stock is collapsing on Wednesday as Hindenburg Research has released a strongly negative report on Mullen. Hindenburg is a noted short-seller.