The highly watched 10yr-2yr yield curve has inverted. That's typically a long leading indicator. It has yet to be confirmed by the 10yr-3m yield curve, which seems to be on track to invert later this year or early next year (as the Fed proceeds with rate hikes). 10yr-3m inversion would further indicate heightened recession risk.

The current bear-flattening inversion is consistent with ongoing economic expansion and not as concerning in the near term as bull-steepening un-inversion (which typically follows several months later). "Bear flattening" means short end rates are rising faster than long end rates (bond prices are falling). "Bull steepening" means short end rates are falling faster than long end rates (bond prices are rising). The latter dynamic reflects a Fed that's overtightened and needs to reverse course.

The headlines and consternation upon initial yield curve inversion tend to beget a period of complacency as worst fears don't materialize in the near term and the economy and market go through a benign period of continuation. Sort of like the boy who cried wolf. But data developments from here on should receive heightened scrutiny there's a good chance of recession in 23 or 24.

Current market pricing suggests the Fed Funds rate will peak in the middle of next year around 3-3.25%. That might track with a recession in the second half of next year or early 2024. The risk of recession over the next 12 months is probably around 1-in-3. And the risk of recession over the next 24 months is likely around 50%. The good news is that not all recessions have corresponding bear markets (1/3rd don't). But expectations should be managed for modest market returns. Further multiple contraction might be warranted.

Putting domestic business cycle dynamics aside-–generally, speaking-the US economy can withstand a recession in Europe or Asia, but not a recession in both Europe and Asia at the same time. German data suggests Europe is going into an economic downturn that might become a recession. And given the Covid spread and associated lockdowns in China, an Asian slowdown is now a bigger risk too. On the plus side, oil prices have moderated significantly since last month's report. And currently, oil prices are no longer consistent with oil-price-spike recessions historically. As I wrote last month, a negotiated peace in Ukraine would likely be the best development for the economic outlook.

On a longer-term political/geopolitical note, the biggest threat to US superpower is not from Russia or China, but from within. Geography is perhaps America's most sustainable competitive advantage.1 And as for the threat from within, according to the "Fourth Turning" hypothesis (Neil Howe), internal divisiveness should start to ease towards the end of this decade.

Coming back to domestic data, last week's jobs report was solid. The labor market is showing no signs of slowdown-so far. The most positive development would be a bigger increase in the labor force participation rate. In other words, an accelerated return of the supply-side would be both pro-growth and disinflationary, and would help the Fed achieve a "soft landing."