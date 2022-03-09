The Russian invasion of Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions are creating economic uncertainty and a supply shock to commodity prices (most notably oil/gas, wheat, and nickel). The oil price spike increases recession risk.
Sanctions have created a financial crisis in Russia but may not have much impact on Russia's stance on Ukraine. A negotiated peace would likely be the best development for the economic outlook. That seems unlikely near-term. And nevertheless, the West's wholesale, voluntary cancelation and deplatforming of Russia may be permanent, with lingering effects for global supply chains.
While the market is solely focused on Russia/Ukraine, it's important to note that Covid cases continue to fall rapidly - and lockdown measures are being lifted. In NYC, restaurants no longer require proof of vaccination, and the mask mandate has been lifted. Easing restrictions should allow for an accelerated return of the supply side.
Last week's jobs report was strong, showing significant gains in leisure & hospitality and health & education. And the prime-age labor force participation rate increased. A straight read of the consistent set of business cycle indicators has been suggesting near-term recession risk is low. But the exogenous shock of the past two weeks (not yet apparent in the monthly economic data) could be big enough to put the economy into recession.
Interest rate markets are pricing the Fed to overtighten next year and then cut rates in 2024. As the adage goes: economic expansions don't die of old age - they're killed by the Fed. The Fed very well may be tightening into weakness and trying to fight inflation by causing a recession. Inflation has been fueled on the demand-side by overzealous fiscal policy "that went way beyond what's necessary according to even Larry Summers, and on the supply-side by Covid-related, and now war-related, negative supply shocks. Record-high gasoline prices will likely act as a brake on the economy and constrain consumer spending.
The past two recessions, GFC and Covid, were exceptionally deep, one long and one short in terms of duration. If recession materializes in the coming quarters, it might be like that of the early 90s - which was in part precipitated by an oil price spike due to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.
For historical reference, the current expansion is 22 months old, the shortest three expansions over the past hundred years were: 12 months, 21 months, and 24 months. Purely based on the historical data, in any given state of expansion the probability that the economy enters recession over the following year is about 20%, or a one-in-five chance. Currently, I'd say the probability is at least one-in-three.
However, not all recessions have associated bear markets. 5 out of the last 15 recessions (1/3rd) had no bear market. The 1990 recession was one example.
