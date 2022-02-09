The Omicron wave has peaked. Cases are falling rapidly-down over 60% from their high in mid-January.
Last week's jobs report was better than expected but distorted by annual statistical adjustments. It would be encouraging to see the Feb report (coming out March 4th) show continued improvement in the labor force participation rate. Perhaps counterintuitively, a post-Covid reset higher in the headline unemployment rate, driven by a rising labor force participation rate, would indicate a return of the supply-side and increase the expected longevity of the current expansion.
On a related note, the January ISM Manufacturing report summarized the current situation by writing: "The US manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment, but January was the third straight month with indications of improvements in labor resources and supplier delivery performance. Still, there were shortages of critical intermediate materials, difficulties in transporting products and lack of direct labor on factory floors due to the omicron variant."
Turning to monetary policy, over the past month the market has priced in another two Fed rate hikes for this year-pulling expected rate hikes forward. Current pricing suggests 5.5 rate hikes this year and 2 next year. The expected rate hiking cycle peak has only moved up 10bps, from 2.0% to 2.1%. The 2s10s yield curve continues to flatten, with the 2yr yield rising faster than the 10yr yield in a bear flattening consistent with ongoing economic expansion.
Internationally, The ECB is likely to end asset purchases (QE) and start raising rates later this year. The 3-month Euribor rate is priced to move from -55bps currently to +10bps by the end of this year and +70bps by the end of next year. 70bps is about where their hiking cycle is expected to peak.
Japan is (somehow) still experiencing disinflation/deflation. But inflation expectations in Japan have been steadily rising over the past 18 months (from -0.2% to +0.5%). And the market is pricing the potential for a 10bp rate hike next year. Also, the Japanese 10yr yield is approaching the BoJ's ceiling (under their yield curve control regime) of 25bps.
In general, incoming data suggests we remain in an ongoing expansion. We're now out of the recovery phase-in other words, aggregate real economic activity is above pre-Covid levels. The medium to longer-term outlook remains positive.
