The market now expects a Fed rate hike in March. Currently, the market is pricing-in about six rate hikes over the course of 2022 and 2023 (3.5 hikes this year and 2.3 next year according to Fed funds futures). That would take the overnight rate to between 1.50-1.75% (as of writing, the 10yr yield is at 1.80%). 1.80% on the 10-year is actually at pre-covid levels (the 10yr ranged between 1.53-1.94% in Q4 2019).

Over the past month, the yield curve has shifted higher across the curve. And 2s10s have steepened slightly. The current message from the yield curve seems to be that the US economy can handle higher rates. Implied forward rates have normalized as the longer end of the curve has moved higher. The backup in yields has been a global move - German yields are now at 30-month highs and approaching zero (from having been negative since mid-2019).

The Fed will complete their taper and end QE by the end of March. And the Fed's Minutes issued last week basically announced quantitative tightening (QT), i.e., balance sheet reduction. The timing and pace of reduction remain uncertain but could tighten financial conditions more than interest rate increases. Market-based inflation expectations suggest that US inflation will fall back below 3% next year. Inflation is currently running at about 7% YoY (the highest rate since 1982).

On the Covid front, cases are making new highs in the US but deaths remain relatively low for now. Cases appear to have peaked in the UK. It seems attitudes towards the pandemic are shifting. And the virus may have a diminishing impact on the economy going forward. For example, the new mayor in NY is committed to keeping schools open (and the snowstorm last week proved his resolve).

On the jobs report, headline net job gains were weaker than expected (+199k vs. +450k exp). But the household survey indicated an employment increase of 651k. And the ADP number from last Wednesday was +807k. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% on an unchanged labor force participation rate. At this stage of the recovery, it would be better to see a stable to higher unemployment rate, driven by a rising participation rate. Current developments suggest a rapidly tightening labor market - one of the reasons the Fed is increasingly shifting to a more hawkish stance. However, there are still indicators of medium-term labor market slack.

The mid-terms are this fall. According to betting markets, Republicans have an 80% chance of taking control of the House. Gridlock is likely for 23 and 24. Consensus expectations suggest government budget deficits of 6.4% this year and 4.7% next year (back to 2019 levels). Deficits were 12.4% last year and 15.6% in 2020. For GDP growth, consensus expectations are for 3.9% this year and 2.3% next year. 2021 GDP growth was likely 5.6%, following -3.4% in 2020. The growth constraint continues to be on the supply side of the economy, not the demand side.

In general, incoming data suggests we remain in an ongoing expansion. The US economy is likely close to graduating from the recovery phase - in other words, it's almost back to pre-pandemic levels of real economic activity. The medium to longer-term outlook remains positive.