US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 101.320.

Energies: May '23 Crude is Down at 70.20.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 21 ticks and trading at 132.03.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 27 ticks Higher and trading at 4143.50.

Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2026.10. Gold is 28 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Shanghai exchanges. Currently Europe is trading Higher with the exception of the Spanish IBEX exchange which is Lower. .

Possible challenges to traders today

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Services PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.

ISM Services PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Statement is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Federal Funds Rate is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Press Conference starts at 2:30 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 9:30 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9:30 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 60 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/02/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/02/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the indices were correlated that way. From the moment the markets opened the S&P slide Lower and the Bonds crept Higher. As a trader you could have earned 60 ticks (not points) on the 10-year note. Please be aware that we predicted these hours before the markets opened. The Dow dropped 367 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Given that today is FOMC Day our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

I would appear as though the warning issued by Treasury Secretary Yellen resonated with traders yesterday as the markets fell from the opening bell and remained in negative territory for the remainder of the session. The Dow dropped 367 points but was more than 600 points in the red during the trading day. Today is FOMC Day and the burning question is will the Federal reserve hike or keep rates the same? No one expects the Fed to lower rates at this juncture. Our take is the Fed may raise by a quarter point or 25 basis points and we think this might be the last time the Federal Reserve raises rates. They might leave well enough alone and the markets will probably celebrate that. Our bias is Neutral as it is for every FOMC Day. Why? Because the markets have never shown any sense of normalcy on this day.