Stock indexes remain stuck in a very narrow trading range with bullish and bearish headlines this week seeming to cancel each other out.
Bullish bias
Bulls remain encouraged by economic data showing meaningful declines in inflation which most believe will lead to less aggressive Federal Reserve monetary policy in the months ahead.
Bulls are also pointing to signs of a resilient US consumers and still-steady spending despite relentless inflationary pressures.
Bearish bias
Bears are pointing to recent comments by Fed officials warning that the inflation fight is far from over and that interest rates will likely need to move higher and stay there for longer than previously forecast.
While it is widely believed the Fed will scale back the size of its interest rate hikes starting at the December 13-14 meeting, bears argue that the Fed's target rate is what matters more as that is what will ultimately influence stock valuations.
Critically, the higher interest rates climb, the higher bond rates will climb, making it increasingly tougher to justify higher stock prices.
In a speech yesterday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that the Fed's interest rate hikes to date have had only a limited impact on inflation and that Fed rates may need to climb as high as 7% to be "sufficiently restrictive” to curb inflation.
Bears are also pointing to earnings estimates that are projecting little to no growth for at least the next couple of quarters.
Bottom line, investors are digesting a lot of conflicting signals and neither side has found a catalyst powerful enough to swing stocks in any one direction.
The debate over inflation and if it has peaked as of yet, and if the Fed will be aggressively slowing down remains the big argument and debate.
Data to watch
There is not much on the economic calendar today with just Existing Home Sales and no real earnings of note.
Turning to next week, Thursday is Thanksgiving which means US stock, bond, and commodity markets will be closed.
On Friday, stock markets close early at 12 noon CST while most futures markets also have abbreviated hours.
Most of next week's economic data is all crammed into Wednesday, including the "minutes" from the Fed's November meeting. Also on the calendar for Wednesday is New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, flash PMI, and Consumer Sentiment.
There are some key earnings due out next week as well, including Dell, JM Smucker, SoftBank, Urban Outfitters, and Zoom on Monday; Analog Devices, Best Buy, Burlington Stores, Cracker Barrel, Dollar Tree, HP, Medtronic, Nordstrom, VMWare, and Warner Music on Tuesday; and Deere & Co. on Wednesday.
No Representation Is Being Made That Any Account Will Or Is Likely To Achieve Profits Or Losses Similar To Those Discussed Within This Site, Support And Texts. Our Forecasts and other Texts on this Website Should Be Used As Learning Aids. If You Decide To Invest Real Money, All Trading Decisions Are Your Own. The Risk Of Loss In Trading Commodities and Stocks Can Be Substantial. You Should, Therefore, Carefully Consider Whether Such Trading Is Suitable For You In Light Of Your Financial Condition. Futures and stock trading is speculative. It involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Futures trading is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.