US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 106.200.

Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Up at 95.16.

Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 16 ticks and trading at 141.18.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 45 ticks Higher and trading at 3976.25.

Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1728.80. Gold is 14 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Singapore exchange which is fractionally Higer at this point. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

No Major economic news to speak of.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as both the USD and the Bonds were trading Higher Friday morning, and this is indicative of a Down Day. The market didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 148 points Lower and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Last Friday the markets closed Lower for a number of reasons. First the economic news reported did not meet expectation and that was a deciding factor. Two, the Smart Money decided it was time to take money off the table as the markets and indices saw upward mobility this past week. Lastly, we would also say because it was a Friday and traders don't like leaving money on the table when the markets are dropping. However, subscribers of this newsletter knew hours before the market opened what to expect. Are we right 100 percent of the time? No. If anyone tells you they are, get your track shoes on and start running as they aren't being honest with you. Today there is no economic news to report so the markets will be left to their own devices.