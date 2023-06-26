Share:

The Kiwi (NZDUSD) is trying to wake up after potentially completed wave (C) of a higher degree (A)-(B)-(C) corrective decline. Notice that on 4h time frame there is a five-wave rally now form 0.5985 low so more upside can be seen after current A-B-C pullback that may try to stabilize the pair near 0.61 area. Ideally, this market will rally this week, not only technical, but buyers can be also seen after China said that they are willing to push trade development with New Zealand.

