The Kiwi (NZDUSD) is trying to wake up after potentially completed wave (C) of a higher degree (A)-(B)-(C) corrective decline. Notice that on 4h time frame there is a five-wave rally now form 0.5985 low so more upside can be seen after current A-B-C pullback that may try to stabilize the pair near 0.61 area. Ideally, this market will rally this week, not only technical, but buyers can be also seen after China said that they are willing to push trade development with New Zealand.
If you like our analysis and want to see more of them, then you may want to check our latest video analysis from Friday June 23 2023 below:
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range around 1.0900 on Monday. The mixed IFO sentiment data from Germany and the cautious market mood limit the pair's rebound. ECB President Lagarde will deliver the opening speech at the Forum on Central Bank.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops below 1.2700
Following a rebound toward 1.2750 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its direction and fell below 1.2700 on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market stance doesn't allow Pound Sterling to find demand.
Gold clings to daily recovery gains near $1,930
Gold price holds in positive territory near $1,930 on Monday after having closed the previous week in negative territory. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 3.7%, helping XAU/USD keep its footing.
Cryptos Week Ahead: Buy the dip or sit on your hands?
Bitcoin price slips below $30,000 after a relatively stationary weekend. A look at the big picture reveals investors need to be cautious in the third quarter. Long-term investors need to look for buy-the-dip opportunities as bears are likely to take over in the third quarter.
S&P 500 Forecast: May PCE inflation, Nike earnings to set market direction late in the week
The S&P 500 index declined 1.4% in the week ending June 23. The index has lost ground in four out of five of the last sessions, and the performance has lent credibility to the view that the S&P 500 is in for a midsummer downturn.