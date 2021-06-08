There is a clear lack of appetite on higher tax and higher interest rates talk ahead of Thursday’s US inflation data, but tech stocks may be just slightly hit as global financial conditions remain loose and their earnings are on a solid growth path.

UBS raises Japanese value stocks to most preferred list.

Biogen, on the other hand, rallied on FDA approval on its controversial Alzheimer drug. Downside risks prevail.

Gold tests $1900 per oz, US crude eases, and Bitcoin tumbles to $32K.