There is a clear lack of appetite on higher tax and higher interest rates talk ahead of Thursday’s US inflation data, but tech stocks may be just slightly hit as global financial conditions remain loose and their earnings are on a solid growth path.
UBS raises Japanese value stocks to most preferred list.
Biogen, on the other hand, rallied on FDA approval on its controversial Alzheimer drug. Downside risks prevail.
Gold tests $1900 per oz, US crude eases, and Bitcoin tumbles to $32K.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.22 ahead of German ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.22, pressured by fresh dollar strength. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is due out shortly and US JOLTs job reopenings are scheduled afterward.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.4150, as renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 on USD recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) buyers take a breather around $1,900, down 0.16% while bouncing off intrday low of $1,894.57, after a two-day upswing ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...