Gold technical analysis

Weekly is up.

H4 retracement and long entry on a cross.

288 pips is the ATR.

2030 is the first TP.

MEGATREND MAs: Waiting for Cross.

H4 chart Gold

Entry zone. Cross. Megatrend target.

Gold demonstrates a positive outlook. To confirm another upward entry, we must wait for the moving averages to intersect. The initial entry took place in 1997, while the subsequent one will occur after moving averages provide confirmation. Bullish investors are purchasing gold during price dips, and it appears poised to challenge the 2030 level, followed by 2040. The primary resistance is situated at 2022. Upon the occurrence of a moving average cross, I will add an additional long position. It is advisable to maintain stop-loss orders at 1989.