Gold technical analysis
-
Weekly is up.
-
H4 retracement and long entry on a cross.
-
288 pips is the ATR.
-
2030 is the first TP.
MEGATREND MAs: Waiting for Cross.
H4 chart Gold
-
Entry zone.
-
Cross.
-
Megatrend target.
Gold demonstrates a positive outlook. To confirm another upward entry, we must wait for the moving averages to intersect. The initial entry took place in 1997, while the subsequent one will occur after moving averages provide confirmation. Bullish investors are purchasing gold during price dips, and it appears poised to challenge the 2030 level, followed by 2040. The primary resistance is situated at 2022. Upon the occurrence of a moving average cross, I will add an additional long position. It is advisable to maintain stop-loss orders at 1989.
The analysis and the article presents Nenad's opinion. Remember, financial trading is highly speculative & may lead to the loss of your funds. Proper risk management is the Holy Grail of trading.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 as USD keeps its footing
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.1000 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, hawkish Fed bets help the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair. ECB President Lagarde will speak later in the day.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2400
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced above 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Monday. With the cautious market mood allowing the USD to hold its ground, however, the pair is struggling to gather bullish momentum ahead of UK jobs data on Tuesday.
Gold retreats toward $2,000 as US yields push higher
Gold price has lost its traction and declined toward $2,000 in the early American session on Monday. Amid heightened expectations for one more Fed rate hike in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.6%, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Floki Inu price could rally 30% ahead of this FLOKI announcement
Floki Inu price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.
US inflation expectations jump, as earnings season kicks off
Despite the softer-than-expected inflation data released earlier last week, US inflation expectations shocked investors at last Friday’s release; the 1-year expectation jumped from 3.6% to 4.6% due to the surprise surge in energy prices.