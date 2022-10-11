Robert Leroy Higgins, owner of precious metals dealer Argent Asset Group and the First State Depository (FSD) in Delaware, is in hot water with the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The agency accuses Higgins and his companies of misappropriating $7 million dollars in assets of over 200 clients through what is described as a “fraudulent silver leasing program.”
Regulators thus announced last week they are pursuing a civil enforcement action against Higgins and his companies. And a U.S. District court judge froze their assets.
According to the CFTC’s press release, “The defendants misappropriated other client assets and misled and deceived those clients when they attempted to withdraw their assets or transfer them to another depository.
“In addition, the defendants lied about the insurance coverage FSD maintained and failed to adequately insure its clients’ assets despite representations and guarantees it made to the contrary.”
The CFTC “seeks restitution, disgorgement, civil monetary penalties, permanent trading and registration bans, and a permanent injunction against further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations, as charged.”
The allegations are serious and so are the proposed penalties. The courts will decide whether Higgins, Argent Asset Group, and First State Depository are liable – and if they are, what damages he’ll face. If Higgins and his companies are ultimately found liable for cheating silver investors, they will certainly deserve what they get.
If only the CFTC were as tough on Wall Street banks.
Unfortunately for Higgins, he is apparently not as well connected as JPMorgan Chase and other behemoths whose traders have been rigging markets and swindling clients in a variety of ways for decades.
Despite being ordered to pay damages in the billions of dollars, no major bank has been subject to a "permanent trading and registration ban."
None have been significantly crippled by monetary penalties when regulators bothered to assess any fines at all.
The CFTC famously spent 5 years “investigating” price rigging in the precious metals markets and managed to find no actionable claims. That investigation was shown to be a farce when the Department of Justice got involved years later – finding serious crimes during the exact same period of time.
It turned out the evidence of ongoing criminal behavior was overwhelming. The banks involved, including JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank, pleaded guilty.
However, the DOJ also stopped short of a trading ban -- or fines big enough to really hurt.
Serious enforcement appears reserved for alleged crooks who are small-time in comparison. This situation may provide another anecdote about regulatory capture and the two-tiered system of justice.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
