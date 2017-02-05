Bullion Analysis: Shows no signs of weakness

Pair's Outlook

Gold showed solid demand with a surge above the 1,219.20 level, which is strengthened by the 100-hour SMA and the upper Bollinger Band, and taking into account the significance of the area, a consolidative movement should follow on shorter time-frames. The next target on the upside lies at 1,233.81 and could be tested today, in case XAU/USD delays the correction for the next few sessions. In case the breakout is false, 1,211.01 will serve as a floor when the rate returns below the broken area, but we stand in favour of a firmly rising scenario.