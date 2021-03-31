The implications of President Biden's build back better programme are starting to dawn on financial markets. Overnight US yield spiked sharply higher, and although those losses were unwound by the day's end, the message is clear, another $3 trillion of US government spending means more debt issuance even if taxes are also to rise. With the global recovery pushing prices and inflation higher, steepening yield curves seem inevitable.

Despite US bonds unwinding their losses intraday, equity markets still finished lower on Wall Street, and the US Dollar powered higher, while gold wilted before the onslaught. With the end of the month and the quarter upon us, we can expect portfolio rebalancing flows to shove markets around and potentially send out some misleading short term signals. I suspect that some of those types of flows were behind the bond market's late recovery yesterday.

All eyes will now be on the US President's speech this evening in Pittsburgh, where the new infrastructure package's first details will be unveiled, notably, how it will all be paid for. Interspersed with that will be the US ADP Employment release, expected to show a 550,000 increase in jobs. A higher print will likely pressure US yields again as it leads to expectations of this Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls being revised upwards.

In the Asia-Pacific this morning, more evidence came in that the region's economic recovery is accelerating and the effects of the global semiconductor shortage. Starting with Japan, Industrial production disappointed, falling 2.10% MoM in February. The chief culprit was falling motor vehicle production due to a lack of, you guessed it, semiconductors.

Elsewhere though, the news was all good. South Korean Industrial Production in February rebounded after Lunar New Year led by semiconductors, while Retail Sales, although Retail Sales, came in below expectations. In China, both the Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI's showed an impressive post-Lunar New Year rebound at 51.9 and 56.3, respectively. Australian Building Permits for February, meanwhile, unwound the holiday slump and leapt by 21.60%.

The picture is more mixed in ASEAN. Thailand Industrial Production for February fell through a combination of Covid-19 control measures and the Lunar New Year, while Singapore bank lending rose only slightly. Malaysia also downgraded if 2021 GDP growth forecast due to Covid-19 escalation, weighing on the KLCI.

The overall picture shows that both Asia and Australia's recovery continues apace, even if semiconductor shortages continue to make their presence felt in global supply chains, and domestic demand remains subdued in parts of Asia due to closed borders over Lunar New Year and Covid-19. As Asia puts both behind it, the data should continue accelerating. The main risks to that premise being geopolitical tensions leading to trade disputes and the worsening virus outlook in the short-term for major economies like the European Union and India.

Looking ahead, we have a raft of inflation data from the Eurozone and German Unemployment. Throw in the month, and quarter-end rebalancing flows, and it is likely to be a messy session ahead. The main act, though, will be the Presidential infrastructure announcements later this evening.

Lastly, my kitten Twinkle's forecast yesterday that Bitcoin's rally would continue proved remarkably prescient. PayPal’s announcement that it would accept crypto payments overnight gave Bitcoin another leg higher, rising to around 59,000 of fiat currency US Dollars. Once again, though, the 2.40% rise was a muted one by Bitcoin's lofty standards, although the crypto Sons of Anarchy will say that is because the market is "maturing." I believe it is more likely because the US Dollar is rallying powerfully and rising yields globally are diminishing impacts, much as gold is suffering because of the same.

Knowing the vast amount of interest out there in the crypto-space, I wish to reassure readers I promptly pass on any changes in Twinkle's Bitcoin trading view and forecasts. Today, she has not attempted to claim my laptop keyboard by either the left or right-hand route, and thus remains bullish on Bitcoin.

Asian equities sink despite positive data

Wall Street stocks ranged noisily overnight, finishing slightly lower on the day as they were buffeted by bond market moves, the Archegos fallout, and an impressive US Dollar rally. Some pre-Biden nerves also weighed on stocks as impending corporate tax hikes balanced out another potentially $3 trillion worth of stimulus. The S7P 500 fell 0.31%, the Nasdaq eased 0.11%, and the Dow Jones fell 0.30%, with futures on all three unchanged in Asia.

Asia's attempt to rally on the mostly strong data releases today has quickly fizzled out, with China markets falling deep into the red. Concerns about the implications of a higher US Dollar and higher global bond yields, (it wasn't just US ones that rose overnight), appear to be weighing on sentiment, particularly in the retail-heavy markets of China, South Korea and Japan.

In Japan, shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell after it announced losses related to Archegos. That dragged banking shares lower and, combined with soft Industrial Production data, has seen the Nikkei 225 fall 0.65%. South Korea's Kospi attempted to rally this morning but appears to have caught a cold from China markets, with the Kospi now unchanged.

China markets are under pressure today, having headed South directly at the open despite impressive PMI data. China investors appear to have taken fright at another China tech IPO flopping in Hong Kong today, as and Ruili city in Yunnan province entering a Covid-19 lockdown. The Shanghai Composite has fallen by 0.60%, with the CSI 300 down 1.10% and Hing Kong falling 0.40%. That is an improvement on the intra-day losses of earlier, and speculation will abound that China's "national team" is buying again. Significant falls have seen their appearance in recent times, and if their presence is not confirmed today, China equities could turn South again.

Kuala Lumpur has slumped by 1.60% today after the government downgraded 2021 GDP forecasts. Singapore is unchanged while Jakarta has also declined by 1.65%, with Bangkok unchanged and Taiwan 0.50% lower. Australian markets are bucking the trend for no apparent singular reason. The ASX 200 and All Ordinaries have jumped 1.50% today, with strength seen across all sub-sectors.

Looking across the Asian region, I suspect the previously mentioned month/quarter-end flows are at least partially responsible for the very mixed picture today. Underlying that, though, are concerns about the rise of the US Dollar, notably on markets with high levels of foreign-denominated debt, and their implication for interest rates in the region to maintain their dirty pegs to the US Dollar. Those pressure will increase if China chooses to keep the Yuan firm.

The US dollar rally continues at pace

The US Dollar continued to march higher overnight, initially on the rise in US yields, while notably maintaining that strength after they retreated. Month and quarter-end flows are likely to be playing their part, as previously mentioned, but the rally by the dollar index overnight is notable. The dollar index rose 0.38% to 93.30 overnight, rising to 93.40 today in Asia. The index is now well clear of its 200-day moving average (DMA) at 92.50, with the technical picture suggesting further gains to 94.30 ahead.

USD/JPY rose 0.50% to 110.35 overnight, and USD/JPY has climbed another 0.43% to 110.80 in Asia as the potentially widening yield differential has seen USD/JPY rise 200 points in the last week. USD/JPY's technical picture is overbought in the short-term, suggesting a pause from here, but any dips should be keenly sought for a rally to 112.00.

Although the Sterling continues to hold its ground, mainly because Gilt yields are also rising, EUR/USD was crushed once again overnight. EUR/USD broke below its multi-month support line in early March and is well and truly in correction territory, weighed down by virus and growth concerns. EUR/USD fell 0.40% to 1.1715 overnight, edging lower to 1.1705 in Asia. It now targets a multi-day bottom at 1.1600, with failure opening up deeper losses to 1.1200.

USD/CNY was fixed by the PBOC at 5.5713 today, as expected. A consistent PBOC that is also maintaining a neutral credit policy via a balanced repo market has limited the fallout in other Asian currencies thus far. However, some stresses are beginning to appear, though, with USD/INR rising by 0.80% to 73.490 overnight.

The overnight rally saw USD/INR rise through its 100-DMA and test its 200-DMA at 73.7000 intra-day. The Indian Rupee has benefited from hot money inflows in recent months. Still, if US strength elsewhere continues and the Covid-19 situation deteriorates, those flows could rapidly reverse, setting off more INR weakness. Higher oil prices and a stagflationary environment further complicate the Rupee's picture.

Along with India, Indonesia is another Asian country I have flagged as having an elevated risk to rising US yields and US Dollar strength. USD/IDR has risen 0.70% to 14,567.00 today, breaking through the important 14,500.00 level. With current account pressures and high levels of foreign-denominated debt like India, combined with fragile domestic demand, that also leaves the IDR at elevated risks to a rising Dollar. Neither country has room to ease policy now (like most of Asia) if US Dollar strength persists. The situations in India and Indonesia are worth keeping an eye on, especially if China decides to let the Yuan weaken at an accelerated pace.

As with equities, the US Dollar's momentum will be driven by the Biden infrastructure package outcomes tonight, with any resulting rise in US yields, translating into accelerating Dollar strength.

Oil markets await OPEC+ tomorrow

Oil markets retreated overnight as they digested the Suez Canal reopening and continued US Dollar strength. Brent crude fell 1.85% to $63.95 a barrel, and WTI fell 2.30% to $63.40 a barrel. The falls overnight appear to have flushed some Asian buyers out of hiding ahead of OPEC+ tomorrow, both contracts rising 40 cents a barrel this morning.

Although oil fell overnight, in the context of the recent wild swings and ranges, the actual falls looked more corrective than a change in sentiment. Despite the noise, oil markets are consolidating at the top of their last week's ranges ahead of the OPEC+ decision on production targets tomorrow.

Not wishing to be caught out like last month, oil markets will not go into the meeting short, and I expect any dips today to be met with firm demand. An unchanged OPEC+ is now the mainstream view and also mine. There is a chance that this could be a buy the rumour and sell the fact situation, with oil falling after the OPEC+ decision. Still, I do not expect the lows of last week on either contract to be revisited, with the Biden package to come and US jobs data expected to confirm its accelerating recovery.

Brent crude has support at $63.40 and $60.00 a barrel, with resistance just above at $65.40, followed by $66.50 a barrel. WTI has support at $59.25 and $57.20 a barrel, with resistance at $62.20 and $63.20 a barrel.

Gold in danger of breaking gold-bugs hearts

Gold fell ominously overnight, retreating in the face of rising yields initially and then capitulating before a rampantly stronger US Dollar. Gold fell by 27 dollars, or 1.60%, to $1684.80 an ounce, with stop-loss selling seemingly prevalent as support at $1700.00 an ounce capitulated. Gold has found no friends in Asia either, falling another 0.30% to $1679.60 today.

Gold's multi-week attempt to trace a longer-term bottom in prices between the 50.0% and 61.80% Fibonacci's is now in grave danger. The fall through support at $1700.00, and particularly, the 61.80% Fibonacci level at $1785.00 are strong bearish signals. A further rise in US yields tonight, or more US Dollar strength, will likely deal the coup de grace to the nascent gold recovery, and set the scene for a rapid fall targeting the $1600.00 an ounce region.

Gold's last support is just below at $1677.00 an ounce, the March 8th low. After that, the gate opens to $1600.00 an ounce. Resistance is at $1700.00 an ounce and $1720.00 an ounce.