With the Delta variant, slowing growth momentum and supply chain bottlenecks set to pose challenges in coming months, Danske Bank's Budget Guide 2022 presents our outlook on the global economy and fixed income and FX markets for the year ahead.

We extend our forecasts until the end of 2022 and seek to answer a number of questions that companies are likely to face in coming months:

What is the outlook for the global economy?

What is the outlook for key export markets?

How should companies hedge liabilities?

How should companies hedge FX exposure?

Budget Guide 2022 is intended as a quick reference guide to help facilitate EUR-based companies' 2022 budget planning. With this in mind, we present three scenarios for the global economy in general and the USD in particular.

