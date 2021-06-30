We’re into the second half of 2021 and as we get going, some things are looking a little different and other things are business as usual. Specifically, we’re seeing the US Dollar running back into demand and gaining momentum as the second half gets going.
EUR/USD testing 1.1845/50, euro looks vulnerable
US dollar jumps across the board as traders look toward the NFP. Euro unable to benefit from lower US yields. EUR/USD drops to test last week's lows, bias point to further losses.
GBP/USD remains above 1.3800, for now
The positive tone of the pound faded during the American session. US dollar outperforms on June’s last trading session. GBP/USD holds bearish bias, survives above 1.3800.
XAU/USD bulls target $1,775 as next recovery goal
Gold has been recovering amid end-of-quarter flows. The Confluence Detector shows that XAU/USD is eyeing $1,775 as the next target. How high can XAU/USD go?
Dogecoin outperforms in Q2, positioned to target higher prices
Dogecoin price rally from the 200-day SMA is a bullish start to a sustainable advance moving forward. In the short term, DOGE needs to resolve the symmetrical triangle embracing price for the last five trading days.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.