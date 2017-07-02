BTC/USD: Bitcoin Rallies Ahead of ETF Announcement, Although Technicals are Stretched

BTC/USD is current trading at 1046.97 $ on the Bitstamp exchange, up a little over 2% on the day.

At the beginning of the year, the BTC/USD price raced above 1100 $ before correcting back below 800 $ when the PBoC visited major Chinese bitcoin exchanges in mid-January. Following that selloff the market began to move to the upside once again as it became apparent that China would not crackdown on bitcoin itself, simply the exchange regulations, in addition to the realization that the COIN ETF is up for decision on March 11, 2017. While the China drama has died down for the time being, anticipation of capital inflows due to a potential ETF approval has sparked a steady rally in the price of bitcoin as speculators try to get ahead of the move. Despite the widely accepted notion that this first ETF attempt will be denied for a multitude of reasons, even the slim chance of approval has catalyzed a price increase in this still frontier asset.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the daily chart below for a view of the technicals. Today has been bullish as price has broken above previous local highs on the way to a new high of 1056.25 $, which has propelled it to the top of the Fibonacci sell zone shown by the red box below. This is also known as the 78.6% Fib retacement level of the selloff from 1140 to 750 $, what is sure to be a key resistance level, on what remains an overbought Stochastic and a slightly divergent MACD. Conversely, RSI still has a bit of room to run to the upside, the A/D line remains in a healthy uptrend, and the 200-day SMA continues to confirm the longer term bull market. Finally, the Ichimoku Cloud is still bullish and is now expanding again ahead of price action, and a bullish Tenkan/Kijun cross has materialized which likely sparked the recent breakout.

For now the market remains in a medium term consolidation fractal off of the 1140 $ regional high, albeit price is currently in a bullish phase of that consolidation. That said, momentum is clearly getting to be overbought while volumes wane and resistance increases, all of which seem to indicate that a constructive pullback into the mid-900’s would healthy and welcome by traders that have yet to explore this most curious digital asset.