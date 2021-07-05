The FTSE 100 has been lifted by travel stocks, banks, supermarkets and miners, as hopes of a post-Covid world enthuse investors today on an otherwise quiet day.
US traders might be on holiday but that hasn’t stopped European markets from advancing, and the FTSE 100 in particular has enjoyed a good, solid day of trading that has seen it add 40 points to the score. Positive noises about ‘freedom day’ on 19 July and an end to many of the restrictions of the past year has lent an air of ‘cyclical rebound’ to today’s trading; names like IAG, Barclays and Antofagasta populate the top end of the leaderboard, on hopes that a return to normality will be the dominant theme from the second half of July as the UK puts the worst behind it. Many of these names have struggled to make much headway in share price terms since the early part of the year, looking for a new catalyst to drive them higher. Hopefully the different outlook prevailing in a couple of weeks’ time will give renewed confidence that these ‘reopening stocks’ will continue to do well.
Unsurprisingly the weekend’s Morrisons news has put Tesco and Sainsbury into firmly positive territory, but the longer-term outlook seems tougher to divine. The sector seems primed for some big competitive battles, since whoever takes Morrisons in the end will want to gain market share, and that will involve some serious cash and a willingness to spend it. Those hoping for stronger dividends from the two leading UK supermarkets may be disappointed as their management redeploys cash to maintain their pre-eminence against a Morrisons backed by significant cash reserves from its new owners.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1850 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, marginally higher on the day. The dollar is retreating with US yields, in an extended response to Friday's Nonfarm PAyrolls. Upbeat eurozone PMIs underpin the euro. Liquidity is thin due to a bank holiday in the US.
GBP/USD toward 1.3850 amid reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, benefiting from UK PM's Johnson's insistence of removing restrictions on July 19, despite an increase in covid cases. An upgrade to June's Services PMI and a Brexit truce also help sterling. The dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1795 to retake $1800 and beyond
Gold makes another towards $1800 as the US dollar meets fresh supply. Investors reassess Friday’s US NFP report amid holiday-thinned trading.
Shiba Inu price respects Fibonacci levels, SHIB ready for test to the downside
Shiba Inu price made an impressive jump this past weekend, together with most other cryptocurrencies. But it looks like profit-taking is already in full gear this morning for SHIB.
How to trade the second half of the year
As we stare into the start of the third quarter a few interesting developments have been taking place. The reflation trade is changing. The outperformance of value stocks started to see their lead.