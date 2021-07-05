The FTSE 100 has been lifted by travel stocks, banks, supermarkets and miners, as hopes of a post-Covid world enthuse investors today on an otherwise quiet day.

US traders might be on holiday but that hasn’t stopped European markets from advancing, and the FTSE 100 in particular has enjoyed a good, solid day of trading that has seen it add 40 points to the score. Positive noises about ‘freedom day’ on 19 July and an end to many of the restrictions of the past year has lent an air of ‘cyclical rebound’ to today’s trading; names like IAG, Barclays and Antofagasta populate the top end of the leaderboard, on hopes that a return to normality will be the dominant theme from the second half of July as the UK puts the worst behind it. Many of these names have struggled to make much headway in share price terms since the early part of the year, looking for a new catalyst to drive them higher. Hopefully the different outlook prevailing in a couple of weeks’ time will give renewed confidence that these ‘reopening stocks’ will continue to do well.

Unsurprisingly the weekend’s Morrisons news has put Tesco and Sainsbury into firmly positive territory, but the longer-term outlook seems tougher to divine. The sector seems primed for some big competitive battles, since whoever takes Morrisons in the end will want to gain market share, and that will involve some serious cash and a willingness to spend it. Those hoping for stronger dividends from the two leading UK supermarkets may be disappointed as their management redeploys cash to maintain their pre-eminence against a Morrisons backed by significant cash reserves from its new owners.