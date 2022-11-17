Better-than-expected US retail sales didn’t please investors yesterday, as it fueled, again, inflation expectations. Higher inflation expectations fueled the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. And hawkish Fed expectations fueled recession worries – without however Fed being there to disperse cheap money.

US indices gave back gains yesterday. The S&P 500 slid 0.83% and Nasdaq fell 1.54%.

Sour earnings from Target, which highlighted that nice-to-have stuff like clothes and electronics didn’t sell well in the latest quarter, because of rising prices, didn’t help lift the investor mood.

Elsewhere, JP Morgan economists said they expect the US to enter a mild recession next year because of the rising rates and the tightening monetary conditions.

Prospect of slower global economy, along with the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions on news that the rockets that hit Poland this week were from the Ukrainian defense, and probably landed in Poland by accident, pulled oil prices lower yesterday.

In the UK, the government will announce its much-expected budget today. It won’t be pretty for people, but it should be ok for investors.

In cryptocurrencies, the knock-on effects of FTX collapse continue to be felt but Bitcoin price remains resilient near $16K.