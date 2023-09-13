Share:

The British Pound is under pressure today after significantly weaker GDP data for the month of July and a decline in industrial production. Today's GDP data showed a decrease of 0.5% on a monthly basis, which was simultaneously the largest decline since December 2022 while all sectors of the economy were in the contraction zone. Particularly surprising is the service sector, which contributed to the largest decline, especially because the drop occurred during a period when tourism should be growing.

The Bank of England (BoE) currently finds itself in a difficult situation. On one hand, the economy is already sending signals of a slowdown due to high interest rates, and on the other, the average earnings index including bonuses has increased from 8.4% to 8.5% which adds additional inflationary pressure and leads to increased expectations for a continuation of rate hikes.

As a result, we can see a clear weakening of the Pound against the USD following the publication of macro data indicating that the market is beginning to price in a higher probability of the BoE abstaining from hikes as even higher interest rates could lead the UK into a deeper recession.

Apple shares struggle to recover despite new iPhone 15 announcement

Apple shares surged this year but the company has so far not indicated where it sees a place for itself in terms of AI technology development. Yesterday, Apple unveiled the latest flagship iPhone version 15 in an event that is always widely reported in the technology industry but that statistically doesn't present an immediate benefit to share price.

Apple continues its strategy of monetizing most of the improvements to 'Pro' models - more expensive than the base versions of iPhones and while in times of economic 'prosperity' and consumption, this worked well, current economic circumstance could prove to be a major obstacle to achieving expected results as 75% of the time, Apple's stock price has fallen after the release of new iPhones.

In addition, as officials in China ban the iPhone, with the country accounting for about 20% of Apple's revenue, the market has begun to fear a potential extension of this 'ban' and we continue to see a mixed performance for the stock price today as shares struggle to rebound from the level following an almost 8% drop from last week. In either case, times seem to have changed and between high interest rates and weaker consumer spending, this could prove to be a challenge for Apple in the near future.