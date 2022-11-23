In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz discovered the following unique setups we thought you’d find interesting.

PMI in Europe surprise to the upside but still all of them came below the magical barrier of 50.

EURUSD keeps pushing higher after breaking the short-term down trendline.

USDJPY keeps the positive sentiment after the successful defense of the 139 support.

Indices are trying to end the flat correction pushing to the upside.

GBPJPY continues trading inside of the channel up pattern.

GBPUSD climbs higher after good PMIs but also continuing the bullish breakout from the triangle.

GBPNZD keeps trading inside of the triangle but, most recently, the price bounced off its lower line.

GBPCAD is putting constant pressure on the key, long-term resistance.

NZDUSD is coming to the end of the ascending triangle pattern. A breakout to the upside is very probable.