The British pound has extended its gains today, following a huge Thursday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.1729, up 0.15%.
The US Dollar crashes after soft inflation report
The US dollar was in full retreat on Thursday, after the October inflation report indicated that inflation had fallen more than expected. Headline CPI dropped to 7.7%, down from 8.2% in September and below the consensus of 8.0%. Core inflation slowed to 6.3%, down from 6.6% and lower than the forecast of 6.5%. Although inflation still remains high, investors were impressed and went all in on equities. US stocks posted their biggest one-day gain in over two years, and the US dollar was crushed in the stampede. GDP/USD jumped a massive 3.1% and pushed above 1.17 for the first time since mid-September.
The soft inflation report has fueled bets that the Fed will ease up on the pace of tightening. According to Fed Watch, the markets had priced in a 50 basis point hike in December at 55% (45% for a 75 bp move) prior to the inflation release, but this has changed to an 85% likelihood of a 0.50% (15% for 75 bp increase). Investors appear to be ignoring Fed Chair Powell’s comment last week that the benchmark rate would peak at a higher level than previously expected, which could mean a terminal rate of 5.0% or even higher. The Fed has not switched to a dovish stance, but investors are betting that the drop in inflation will force the Fed to pivot.
In the UK, today’s data was soft but better than expected. GDP for Q3 came in at -0.2% QoQ, down from 0.2% in Q2 but above the consensus of -0.5%. Manufacturing Production for September improved to zero, up from -1.6% reading in August and above the consensus of -0.4%.
GBPUSD technical
-
GBP/USD is testing resistance at 1.1767. The next resistance line is 1.1844.
-
1.1609 and 1.1467 and providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 as US Dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three months above 1.1300. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets ahead of the weekend.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1800
GBPUSD has extended its rally and advanced toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index, amid improving market mood helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,760
Gold continues to push higher and trades above $1,760 for the first time in nearly three months on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure as investors cheer the soft US inflation report and heightened optimism about Chine easing coronavirus restrictions.
FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
The embattled FTX exchange has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in the spotlight this week following allegations of mismanagement of funds. FTX, the West Realm Shires Services and Alameda Research, including 130 affiliated firms have started proceedings under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.