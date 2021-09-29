In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert showed Cables Breakdown and longer term buy zones in the EURUSD. He then took a deeper dive and went over his RSI work in the NAS100 to teach you about the trading implications of confirmed Highs and lows.

But, What are highs and lows in stocks? The high-low index compares stocks that are reaching their 52-week highs with stocks that are hitting their 52-week lows. The high-low index is used by investors and traders to confirm the prevailing market trend of a broad market index, such as the Standard and Poor's 500 index (S&P 500).