British manufacturing sector ignored Brexit in December

GBP

“While industrial production and manufacturing output has proved resilient into the end of 2016, its sustainability over 2017 is in question”.

- Fabrice Montagné and Andrzej Szczepaniak, Barclays

British manufacturing production rose at a stronger than expected pace in December, despite the country’s decision to leave the European Union. Official data released by the Office for National Statistics on Friday showed manufacturing output grew 2.1% in the final month of 2016, following November’s upwardly revised gain of 1.4% and surpassing analysts’ expectations for a mild increase of 0.3%. On an annual basis, manufacturing production advanced 4.0% in December, the largest gain since April 2014. Meanwhile, industrial output climbed 1.1% in the same month, compared with the previous month’s downwardly revised increase of 2.0%/ However, the figure topped analysts’ forecasts of a 0.2% decline. Year-over-year, industrial production jumped 4.3%, the strongest increase since January 2011. Furthermore, the ONS reported that the UK construction sector also grew at a stronger than anticipated pace, rising 1.8% in December, while economists predicted an increase of 1.1%, following November’s upwardly revised 0.4% increase. Separately, the ONS reported the UK’s trade gap narrowed to 10.9 billion pounds in December, whereas analysts expected an increase to 11.5 billion pounds in the reported period. Meanwhile, November’s deficit was revised down to 11.6 billion pounds from the originally reported 12.2 billion pounds.

CAD

“We've had a very good run here from employment and I think it's sending a pretty convincing signal that the economy is starting to improve ”.

- Doug Porter, BMO Capital Markets

Canadian job growth accelerated markedly last month, surprising markets and suggesting that the economy started the 2017 year strong. Statistics Canada reported on Friday the economy added 48,300 jobs in January, following the preceding month’s 53,7000 and surpassing analysts’ expectations for a fall of 10,100 jobs. The largest job gains were seen in the services sector. Data showed full-time positions and part-time positions grew 15,800 and 32,400 in January, respectively. Last month’s gains cooled the unemployment rate to 6.8% from 6.9% in November. Statistics Canada said the economy experienced strong job growth during the second half of 2016, but it was driven mostly by part-time work. However, analysts suggest that full-time employment will rebound this year. After the release, the Loonie rose markedly against other major currencies. The Canadian economy was hurt badly by the commodity price shock that forced the Bank of Canada to lower interest rates twice in 2015. Nevertheless, economists state that the worst of the market shock from the slump in oil is over and prices will rebound in 2017. Friday’s data is not expected to impact significantly the Central bank’s monetary policy; however, it is likely to lower the next rate cut probability. The BoC is set to keep rates at a record low of 0.50% in 2017.

