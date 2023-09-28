S&P 500 accelerated slide reversed without a proper capitulation on high volume or broad based advance, therefore it must be still viewed with caution. Not even 4,340 gave way, and there is nothing to support a bullish turn as being in – not even the spike on good unemployment data (goes against Fed tightening logic, and coupled with economic performance data doesn‘t suggest an accelerating economy) did manage to keep stocks up without creating a headfake first.
As both precious metals and crude oil perform in line with my daily calls (more on that in the premium analytics), the best I can do for you today is spend more time on Twitter and Telegram.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 3 of them.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
4,340 remains the daily „point of control“, but the real battle is waged for 4,315. Rightly so, and 4,298 would mark only intermediate progress, good confirmation thereof would be tech sliding faster than cyclicals, chiefly the Top 7 stocks. Low 4,260s would though form a bare minimum bottom target that I view as more technically appropriate. Summing up, daily tug of war with stocks not going too far (daily range perhaps 40 pts), is most probable.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
