Risk assets continue to struggle as investors look towards the Fed meeting this week, with small gains for stocks slipping away.

Markets bounce, barely

“An anaemic and now rapidly disappearing bounce in US markets shows us that investors are very cautious about going bargain hunting ahead of tomorrow’s momentous Fed decision. Not just 75bps but even 100bps are being viewed as a possibility on Wednesday evening, as the committee looks to try and steal a march on inflation. At the moment it is quite tough to gauge the kind of decision that will keep markets from selling off yet further, and whether hints at more dramatic tightening will counter any optimism if the Fed sticks to 50 bps. But hopes of a summer pause are certainly entirely dashed now.”

Oil rally spells trouble for stocks again

“Today’s brief gains for Wall Street look to have a short lifespan anyway, given the rise in oil prices. Additional gains for oil spell yet more inflationary pressures on companies and consumers, hitting earnings well into Q3 and beyond. All in all, this risk rally looks to have only a short time to prosper.”

