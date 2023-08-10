The global oil market is always in the spotlight, with its volatile nature offering opportunities for traders and investors alike. In our focus today is Brent oil, a major trading classification of light crude oil that serves as a major benchmark price for purchases worldwide.
Brent oil is currently capturing market attention due to its interaction with a pivotal horizontal resistance level. As the price has flirted with this key barrier, the preliminary outcome seems to favor sellers. However, it's essential to first highlight Brent's recent bullish performance. July witnessed a commendable rally for the oil type, and August has continued to shine brightly, with the price even reaching new highs today. This bullish momentum had Brent teasing the yearly high levels, making a foray towards the significant $88 per barrel mark. On your charts, you'll notice this region highlighted in green, symbolizing its repeated significance. It has acted as a resistance not only this April but also in January and during the final months of the previous year.
What's intriguing about today's price action on the daily chart is the formation of a shooting star. For those versed in technical analysis, this is a familiar bearish reversal pattern. This could hint at a potential short-term downward correction. However, let's not forget the bigger picture. Brent has been enjoying a bullish spree, especially after decisively breaking a long-term downtrend line in July. This provides a positive backdrop against the short-term bearish scenario we're currently witnessing.
In summary, Brent oil's current position offers a nuanced trading scenario. As long as the price remains below the green-highlighted resistance, traders might find short-term bearish opportunities. However, if Brent manages to close above this level today, it would provide a compelling reason to adopt a long stance, reflecting confidence in its ongoing upward trajectory.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1000 after US inflation data
EUR/USD spiked above 1.1050 with the initial reaction to the US inflation data but erased a portion of its daily gains afterward. The CPI and the Core CPI rose slightly less than expected on a yearly basis in July, not allowing the USD to gather strength and helping the pair cling to daily gains.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD spiked above 1.2800 in the early American session before retreating modestly. The US Dollar stays on the back foot as markets assess the latest inflation data, which showed a monthly increase of 0.2% in the CPI and the Core CPI in July.
Gold retreats below $1,920 following CPI-inspired spike
Gold price lost its traction and dropped below $1,920. Following a spike to $1,930 with the initial reaction to July inflation data from the US, XAU/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum, with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stabilizing near 4%.
SEC to appeal XRP ruling, non-security status of XRP likely at risk
XRP ruling by Judge Analisa Torres will likely be appealed by the US SEC, in latest development of the lawsuit. While there is speculation of XRP losing its non-security status with a reversal of Judge Torres’ ruling, experts believe this is unlikely until 2025 at least.
NVDA stock breaks below 50-day SMA
Nvidia (NVDA) stock broke below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday for the first time since early January, signaling an end to the semiconductor’s robust rally in the first half of the year.