Brent oil – no clear direction while the price holds within $55.10/$56.30 congestion
BRENT OIL
Brent price is attempting to break above neutrality zone between $55.10 and $56.30, defined by four consecutive daily Doji candles. The price is holding around the top of thick daily cloud (currently at $55.77, unable to establish near-term direction. Bullishly aligned daily studies are supportive for fresh upside attempts, as thick daily cloud offers significant support, with cloud top being reinforced by 20SMA. Close above $56.30 barrier is needed to generate initial bullish signal for fresh upside and expose next barriers at $56.85 and $57.42. Otherwise, extended sideways mode could be expected if current attempts higher fail again. Bearish scenario could be activated on clear penetration into daily cloud and extension below near-term congestion low at $55.10.
Res: 56.30; 56.85; 57.42; 58.36
Sup: 55.77; 55.39; 55.10; 54.43
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.