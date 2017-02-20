Brent oil – no clear direction while the price holds within $55.10/$56.30 congestion

BRENT OIL

Brent price is attempting to break above neutrality zone between $55.10 and $56.30, defined by four consecutive daily Doji candles. The price is holding around the top of thick daily cloud (currently at $55.77, unable to establish near-term direction. Bullishly aligned daily studies are supportive for fresh upside attempts, as thick daily cloud offers significant support, with cloud top being reinforced by 20SMA. Close above $56.30 barrier is needed to generate initial bullish signal for fresh upside and expose next barriers at $56.85 and $57.42. Otherwise, extended sideways mode could be expected if current attempts higher fail again. Bearish scenario could be activated on clear penetration into daily cloud and extension below near-term congestion low at $55.10.

Res: 56.30; 56.85; 57.42; 58.36

Sup: 55.77; 55.39; 55.10; 54.43