Brent oil prices have come close to $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014, after the release of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) report by the US Department of Energy on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Energy, although commercial oil reserves increased by 2.377 million barrels in the reporting week (analysts expected them to decline by -0.728 million barrels), the total volume of oil and petroleum products reserves in the United States, including strategic reserves, fell to 1.78 billion barrels, the lowest since 2014.
In general, oil market analysts believe that energy prices will remain positive, staying above current levels, and oil prices may rise for the sixth week in a row. OPEC oil production remains below quotas as tensions between Russia, a major gas and oil producer, and Ukraine, through which large volumes of natural gas are shipped, fuel energy prices. In the event of interruptions in their supply, oil prices can accelerate their growth, even if the dollar further strengthens.
A breakdown of the local resistance level of 89.60 will lead to further price growth, and oil market analysts predict that the positive dynamics will continue against the backdrop of increased demand for energy and limited oil supplies by OPEC + countries.
The first signal for the implementation of this scenario will be a breakdown of the important short-term support level 86.73.
Support levels: 86.73, 85.65, 82.69, 77.10, 74.65, 72.60, 62.00.
Resistance levels: 89.60, 90.00.
Trading recommendations
Brent: Sell Stop 87.55 Stop-Loss 89.65. Take-Profit 87.00, 86.73, 85.65, 82.69, 77.10, 74.65, 72.60, 62.00.
Buy Stop 89.65. Stop Loss 87.55. Take-Profit 90.00, 91.00, 92.00, 93.00, 95.00, 99.00.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1150 after disappointing German GDP data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time staging a meaningful rebound and trades below 1.1150 in the early European session. The data from Germany showed that the GDP contracted by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, not allowing the shared currency to attract investors. Later in the session, the PCE inflation data will be featured in the US economic docket.
GBP/USD regains 1.3400 on Brexit optimism, US PCE eyed
GBP/USD is extending its rebound from five-week lows above 1.3400 amid an upbeat mood. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss eyes significant progress in Brexit talks by February. Report over UK PM Johnson’s future leadership deferred. US PCE inflation in focus.
Gold drops to three-week low, ascending trend-line breakdown in play
Gold continued losing ground for the third straight day and dropped to a three-week low. The Fed's hawkish stance, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the slide.
Why Bitcoin has entered a new bear market
Bitcoin price has tumbled to a multi-month low below $33,000, as the leading cryptocurrency loses 50% of its value from its all-time high in November 2021.
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.