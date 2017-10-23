Brent Oil - Indecision on weekly chart, higher lows on daily
Friday's solid recovery from the low of $56.38 helped Brent Oil end the week on a flat note at $57.72 levels. The upside was capped at $58.29 last week.
Major news/data
- US rig count drop - Baker Hughes data released on Friday showed that the Oil rig counts in the US fell by 7 to 736 in the week to Oct. 20, the lowest level since June. Natural gas rigs fell by 8. The industry has shed 32 Oil rigs in the last ten weeks. The total Oil rig count now stands at 293. The drop in the rig count could put a bid under Oil benchmarks.
- Saudi satisfied with the oil market recovery - "The Saudi Kingdom is satisfied with the orientation of the global Oil market towards recovery as a result of a deal to boost prices by limiting production", says a Reuters report.
- Geopolitical concerns - The threat of possible supply disruptions in the Kurdish region of Iraq is also keeping the Oil prices well bid
- The crude market may be underestimating China’s Oil demand - Bloomberg
Despite the bullish news flow, Oil prices are struggling to capitalize on Friday's sharp rally. The charts indicate conflicting price patterns.
Weekly chart - Risk of bearish doji reversal
- Last week's Doji candle has poured cold water over the previous week's sharp rally from the low of $54.96 and indicates indecision in the market.
- A red candle this week would confirm 'bearish doji reversal' and would mean the rally from the June low of $44.54.
- Prices could then proceed to test the weekly 50-MA stationed at $53.20.
Daily chart - Higher lows
- The higher lows pattern is represented by rising trend lines (blue and black).
- A break above $58.29 (Oct 16 high) would add credence to Friday's sharp recovery from $56.38 and shall open doors for a test of supply around $60.00 levels.
View - It's a wait and watch game
- A bearish follow-through to last week's doji candle would open doors for a move lower to $54.88 (May 25 high) and $52.77 (200-DMA).
- On the higher side, a break above $58.29 could see Oil rally to $60.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.