Brent Oil Forecast: Outlook remains constructive
Brent Oil remains well bid this Wednesday on fears that tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supplies. Also supporting price gains is evidence that Oil inventories in the US are still falling down.
Major news/data
- "Iran-US standoff is a bigger threat to Oil supplies", says Goldman Sachs - Iran's production could drop by 1 million barrels per day if US reimposes sanctions.
- “In the case of Kurdistan, the 500,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Kirkuk Oil field cluster is at risk,” Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday, as quoted by Reuters.
- The American Petroleum Institute (API) data released late on Tuesday showed the US Oil inventories fell by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Oct. 13 to 461.4 million barrels.
Looking ahead - The US Energy Information Administration data due today would offer more insights into the Oil product inventories in the US. A big draw in Oil stocks and gasoline stocks would only end up strengthening the existing bid tone in Oil prices.
Technicals - Ignore the overbought stochastic
Daily chart
- Brent trades in the bullish territory (above $57.14)
- Stochastic is overbought, but should not be a cause of concern as it could continue to being overbought for days and rarely yields a correction in prices. A combination of an overbought stochastic and RSI usually results in a pullback. Currently, the RSI is bullish and well short of the overbought territory.
- Higher lows pattern, bullish indicators and break above $57.14 seen last week indicates scope for a rally to $58.85 and $60.00 levels in the near-term.
- Only an end of the day close below $57.14 would abort the bullish view.
