Brent Oil Forecast: Outlook remains constructive

Brent Oil remains well bid this Wednesday on fears that tensions in the Middle East could disrupt supplies. Also supporting price gains is evidence that Oil inventories in the US are still falling down.

Major news/data

"Iran-US standoff is a bigger threat to Oil supplies", says Goldman Sachs - Iran's production could drop by 1 million barrels per day if US reimposes sanctions.

“In the case of Kurdistan, the 500,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Kirkuk Oil field cluster is at risk,” Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday, as quoted by Reuters.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) data released late on Tuesday showed the US Oil inventories fell by 7.1 million barrels in the week to Oct. 13 to 461.4 million barrels.

Looking ahead - The US Energy Information Administration data due today would offer more insights into the Oil product inventories in the US. A big draw in Oil stocks and gasoline stocks would only end up strengthening the existing bid tone in Oil prices.

Technicals - Ignore the overbought stochastic

Daily chart