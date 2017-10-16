Brent Oil Forecast: Bullish weekly candle, dips to be short lived

Brent Oil jumped to a three-week high of $57.94 this Monday on fears of new US sanctions against Iran and an escalation of the military conflict in Iraq.

News/data

Iran nuclear deal: Trump "decertifies", but US stays committed - US President Trump said that Iran was not living up to the spirit of the accord, despite the UN nuclear watchdog repeatedly confirming that Tehran is complying with the 2015 nuclear accord. Trump's comments boosted fears that the US will reimpose sanctions on Iran. However, tensions eased after Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the United Nations, in her "Meet the Press" interview said "the United States was not saying that Iran was in breach of the agreement and that the United States was committed to remaining part of the Iran nuclear accord for now".

Fighting escalates in Iraq's oil-rich Kirkuk - As per Reuters report, "Iraqi forces entered the oil city of Kirkuk, taking territory from Kurdish fighters and raising concerns over exports from OPEC’s second-largest producer."

Kirkuk accounts for 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of the 600,000 bpd of oil produced in the KRG region. No wonder, Brent prices jumped to a three-week high of $57.94, although the bullish move stalled after Iraqi oil ministry official informed markets that oil and gas production in Kirkuk was “proceeding normally”, and that Kurdish leaders have agreed to avoid fighting in oil and gas facilities.

Technicals - Buy the dip

Weekly chart

The chart shows-

Bullish outside week candle

5-MA and 10-MA sloping upwards

RSI in bullish territory, pointing upwards

Daily chart

The chart shows-

Bullish break above the resistance at $57.14

Rounding bottom has left another higher low around $55

RSI in bullish territory, sloping upwards

Rising trendline intact

View