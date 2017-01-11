Brent Oil Forecast: Base shifts higher to $57.00-$58.00?

Brent oil rallied 12.74 percent in October mainly on account of tighter US markets and increased odds of global output cut deal extension beyond March 2018. Prices rose to $61.40 last month and have extended gains to $61.60 today; its highest level since July 2015.

The technical charts show the base may have shifted higher to $57.00 levels.

Monthly chart

Source: Netdania

The above chart shows-

Prices trade above $60.92 (38.2% Fib R of 2014 high/2016 low).

October's close marked a strong bullish break above the January high of $58.35

Death cross (bearish 50-MA & 200-MA crossover) - Usually works as a contrarian indicator in the short-run, which means prices could continue to scale fresh multi-year high.

The trend line sloping upwards from the Jan. 2016 low and Nov. 2016 low capped the rally last month. The trend line is seen offering resistance around $63.42.

The RSI has breached the falling trend line, now hovers in the bullish territory above 50.00 levels.

Bullish 5-MA and 10-MA crossover. 5-DMA is sloping upwards and is stationed at $55.946.

Downward sloping 50-MA is stationed at $65.98.

Weekly chart

Multiple weekly highs in the range of $58.00-$57.00 clocked between Dec. 2016 and Mar. 2017 likely to act as strong support levels.

Weekly 50-MA and 100-MA have bottomed out, however, the weekly 200-MA is sloping downwards and is currently positioned at $63.10.

The RSI is close to being overbought, although it does not mean prices could correct as the indicator could go on being overbought for a number of weeks before a meaningful correction is seen.

5-MA ($58.54) and 10-DMA (56.57) are sloping upwards in favor of the bulls.

Daily Chart

Rising channel support is seen around $58.00 levels.

The RSI is overbought.

5-MA ($60.69), 10-MA ($59.28) and 50-MA ($55.99) are sloping upwards in favor of the bulls.

View