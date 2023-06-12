Share:

I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at Gold (XAUUSD), USDJPY, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, and Brent Crude (UKOil).

As you can see we are in a range with Brent Crude with a resistance zone between $77 and $78 and with a level of support at around $72.

As we said, oil opened with a gap to the downside and we will take a look at this from the technical side tomorrow.

The volatility is being generated by the fact that some parts of the industry are taking the production cuts by Saudi Arabia seriously, and others are not.

We see mixed results in the USD with GBPUSD with a strong GBP and a weak USD.

USD shows weakness against CAD after it broke out of this massive Double Top.

This is not uncommon for USDCAD so we will keep an eye out for more technical patterns in our Market Blast Technical videos.

We are now in a support zone at just over $1.33.

USD weakness was only temporary against CHF as the uptrend looks like it might continue.

On AUDUSD, USD weakness has been going on all month and we can see an interesting technical pattern developing.

We have been watching JPY weakness for months now and, the fact that USDJPY is consolidating shows just how weak USD is.

Why are we looking at all these USD pairs?

We have a lot of economic news from the US this week with CPI tomorrow, which will guide the Fed in Thursday’s Interest rate decision.

This is critical as the market can’t decide whether the Fed will pause or move higher.

So, any pullbacks against the trend may give us an opportunity to get back into the trend and gain some pips.

This includes XAUUSD where we see consolidation.

The European Central Bank will probably raise rates by 0.25% on Thursday as they try to get inflation under control.

And, the Bank of Japan will probably do nothing as usual so we may see more JPY weakness.

To illustrate just how bad it is, we can see this key level on GBPJPY from over 8 years ago.