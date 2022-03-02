General trend
- When will the Moscow Exchange resume equity and derivatives trading?
- No major reaction was seen in the markets to US President Biden’s State of the Union address.
- Companies continue to react to Russia/Ukraine [American Express, Boeing, Exxon, MarketAxess, Mastercard, VanEck].
- Japan Foreign Min Hayashi: Temporarily halting embassy in Kyiv, will continue ops in Lviv.
- Japan’s monetary base grew at the slowest pace since Jun 2020 [Feb data].
- South Korea’s Leading Index continues to decline.
- NZ reported weaker housing data [Feb Corelogic House Prices, Jan Building Permits].
- PBOC continues to drain liquidity during early Mar.
- UST yields rise after prior decline.
- Biden confirmed the US will ban Russian airlines from the US airspace.
- Airlines decline with the focus on oil and Russia.
- Energy cos. supported by higher oil prices.
- Financials trade lower amid the decline in gov’t bond yields, uncertainty related to the Russian SWIFT sanctions remains.
- US equity FUTs trade modestly higher in Asia.
- Nikkei 225 has declined by over 1.9%; Japanese automakers drop on Russia concerns.
- Fast Retailing is due to report monthly sales after the market close.
- Hang Seng has dropped by >1%; Offshore debt restructuring concerns weigh on the Mainland Property Index; Casino names drop on continued lockdown concerns.
- Shanghai Composite has remained slightly lower.
- S&P ASX 200 rebounded [Energy and Resources indices rose].
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.0%.
- (AU) Australia Q4 GDP Q/Q: 3.4% V 3.5%E; Y/Y: 4.2% V 4.1%E.
- (AU) Australia Treasurer Frydenberg: GDP Data shows the strength and resilience of economy.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Terms of Trade Index Q/Q: -1.0% v 0.4% prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Jan Building Permits M/M: -9.2% v 0.4% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -1.2%.
- (JP) Japan Q4 capital speding (CAPEX) Y/Y: 4.3% V 2.9%E; capital speding Ex-software: 5.5% V 4.4%E.
- (JP) Japan Industry Min: Confirms IEA members agreed to release a total of 60M bb;/d of oil from reserves into global markets.
- 2802.JP To raise prices for various products by 2-13%; effective for Jun 1 deliveries.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will promptly release oil reserves per IEA agreement.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.0%.
- (KR) South Korea President candidate Yoon leads candidate Lee 46.3% in latest poll ahead of March 9th election.
- (KR) South Korea Jan Industrial Production M/M: +0.2% v -1.5%e; Y/Y: 4.3% v 6.4%e.
- (KR) South Korea Jan Retail Sales M/M: -1.9% v 2.0% prior; Y/Y: 4.5% v 6.5% prior.
- (KR) South Korea Jan Cyclical Leading Index Change: -0.1 v -0.2 prior (7th consecutive decline).
- (KR) South Korea Feb PMI Manufacturing: 53.8 v 52.8 (17th consecutive expansion, highest since June 2021).
- 005490.KR Launches holding firm to better focus on non-steel business, such as battery materials and hydrogen.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.8%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.
- (CN) China expected to reveal next cities where the digital yuan will pilot – Chinese press.
- (CN) Many banks in Shanghai said to be cutting mortgage rates to 4.95% for first properties and 5.65% (prior 5%) for second homes (prior 5.7%) – press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3351 v 6.3014 prior.
- BIDU reports Q4 $1.82 v $1.49e, Rev $5.19B v $5.15Be.
- (CN) China is planning sharp increase in production of soybeans - Chinese press.
Other
- (TW) Taiwan President Tsai: President Biden sending a delegation shows rock solid ties with the US; Time for all democratic countries to unite.
North America
- (US) President Biden: Putin has been met with wall of strength he never imagined, DOJ is assembling task force to go after crimes of Russia oligarchs; Confirms closing off airspace to all Russia flights - State of the Union.
- (US) Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -6.1M v +6.0M prior.
- (US) Nuclear Power Industry Lobby: White House to allow continued uranium imports from Russia - press.
- (US) Department of Energy to release 30M barrels of Crude from Strategic Reserves.
- BA Required to apply for US export licenses in Russia; Planning new job assignments and days off for Russia workers.
Europe
- (CH) Swiss National Bank Vice Chair Zurbruegg: Bank will keep ability to intervene in FX markets if needed to ensure stability.
- (G7) Treasury Sec Yellen: G7 to form a task force to focus on freezing and seizing assets of Russian elites.
-(RU) Russia Central Bank: Stock trading in Russia will not reopen on Wednesday Mar 2nd.
Levels as of 00:15ET
- Hang Seng -1.1%; Shanghai Composite -0.3%; Kospi +0.5%; Nikkei225 -1.7%; ASX 200 +0.3%.
- Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.1136-1.1112; JPY 1115.07-114.79; AUD 0.7283-0.7250; NZD 0.6791-0.6741.
- Commodity Futures: Gold -0.3% at $1,938/oz; Crude Oil +5.0% at $108.56/brl; Copper -0.1% at $4.56/lb.
