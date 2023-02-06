Share:

The chart below shows Brent has been in a corrective move lower since the highs of $131 a barrel on the 8th of March 2022. We had a drop lower, to $95 a barrel labeled as wave (A), and a three-wave correction higher to $123 a barrel. This ended on the 8th of June 2022.

We can look for prices to continue lower targeting $65 a barrel based on higher lows on the chart. Shorts are favored on Brent hence any pullback will be a good entry point.

Key news events to look out for: None

Key Res: 89.00; 92.00; 97.00.

Key Sup: 78.00; 75.00; 70.00.